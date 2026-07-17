Kasčiūnas on Plepytė's removal from the vice-ministerial ranks: Budrys no longer has his own team

„Minister Budrys, to keep his position, is now prepared to accept all of the Social Democrats’ conditions. He no longer really has his own team. Essentially, it has been selected for him by the Social Democrats’ Politburo, and those people are being installed in his team,“ Kasčiūnas told Žinių Radijas on Friday.

According to him, Plepytė’s appointment is not in Lithuania’s national interest.

„She is the person who could have opened the door to the inner circle of the Americans and Donald Trump’s camp. Removing such a person is not in Lithuania’s national interest,“ the conservative politician emphasised.

ELTA notes that Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius announced this week that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Plepytė will no longer serve on the minister’s team. Later, the minister’s press secretary, Kristina Belikova, confirmed to ELTA that Sigitas Mitkus and Vidmantas Verbickas will remain as deputy ministers in Budrys’s team. In contrast, a new deputy minister will be appointed to replace Plepytė.

Former Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitiekūnas will also become Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, replacing Taurimas Valys, who has begun work in Sinkevičius’s Government.

Plepytė was appointed to the position of Deputy Minister in July 2025. She was responsible for international security policy, the deployment of the German Brigade in Lithuania, combating hybrid threats and strengthening the state border, as well as transatlantic cooperation, the Eastern Neighbourhood Policy, and relations with the countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

In addition, she oversaw Lithuania’s strategic partnership with Ukraine, proceedings regarding accountability for war crimes and crimes of aggression, the return of abducted children, and the use of frozen Russian funds. She managed Lithuania’s participation in the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and other multilateral forums.