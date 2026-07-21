Matulionis on the threat of Russian provocations: in an emergency, NATO would deploy more forces in Lithuania

He emphasises that the Alliance takes the warnings about an increased threat of potential Russian provocations in the coming months seriously, both in the Baltic region and in other European countries.

„We have been warned, and the Alliance takes this very seriously. If all indicators indeed show that the situation is critical, I do not doubt that additional forces and air defence capabilities would be deployed,“ Matulionis told Žinių Radijas.

The presidential adviser also noted that potential Russian provocations could take various forms—ranging from so-called „false flag“ operations, in which Ukraine is sought to be blamed for the actions, to acts of sabotage. According to Matulionis, no country is immune to such threats, and those that actively support Ukraine may face a greater risk.

„It is important to emphasise that no one is immune here. The threat is not limited to our region; it also extends to other countries that have very active ties in supporting Ukraine,“ said Matulionis

He also ruled out the possibility that Russia could currently be planning a large-scale military invasion of any NATO country. According to him, the likelihood of such a scenario is extremely low. Still, Lithuanian authorities are taking measures to ensure that potential threats do not turn into actual actions on the country’s territory.

ELTA notes that President Gitanas Nausėda stated in an interview with TV3 last week that there is intelligence indicating Russia is planning certain selective kinetic operations against neighbouring countries. The president emphasised that Lithuania is preparing for potential provocations.

For his part, Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas noted that following reports of possible Russian operations against the critical infrastructure of the Baltic states, Lithuania has strengthened the protection of strategic facilities for an indefinite period.

However, he also noted that Lithuanian intelligence is receiving signals of growing aggression from the Kremlin, although, as he pointed out, no increase in Russian military forces along the border has been detected.

Robertas Kaunas says that although no increase in Russian military forces has been detected along the border, Lithuanian intelligence indicates growing aggression from the Kremlin.

In June, the Ministry of the Interior (VRM) announced that Russia may be planning provocations against targets in the Baltic states. In response to these warnings, additional measures have been taken to strengthen the protection of key critical infrastructure facilities.

Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said that security is being strengthened for bridges, power substations, gas supply systems, and communications hubs. He later stated that not only has the protection of critical facilities been strengthened, but additional plans and responses to various possible actions by the Kremlin against us are also being developed as a preventive measure.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the Public Security Service (VST) will ensure enhanced physical security for strategic facilities, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces will assist if necessary.

Meanwhile, in early July, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the United States (U.S.) had warned Warsaw about a possible limited-scale military provocation against Poland that Russia was considering in the coming months.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated at the time that he could neither confirm nor deny the information, but noted that, given the publication's credibility, it could be accurate. He also stated that Warsaw was aware of Russia’s plans and compared them to the period preceding the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.