Sinkevičius says the possibility of abandoning the relocation of migrants and paying a solidarity contribution is being seriously considered

„So far, the government has not set out a clear position; we will discuss this with the minister of the interior. I am aware of his position; the president has expressed a similar view, and I believe that this position – to pay – deserves very, very serious consideration,“ Sinkevičius told journalists on Tuesday.

Last week, the Minister for Home Affairs, Martynas Katelynas, said that, rather than taking in asylum seekers from other EU countries, Lithuania should pay the full financial solidarity contribution.

„I will propose that we pay for everyone. That is my view. It is based on the fact that it is not a large sum of money. In the current geopolitical climate, society is already on edge, and certain events are causing concern. We understand that migration is also an issue that provokes considerable opposition. If we can pay 2 or 2.5 million euros and thereby reassure the public somewhat, I believe we should take such measures,“ Katelynas told Žinių Radijas on Thursday.

The Ministry of the Interior has previously confirmed that, under the EU solidarity mechanism, Lithuania intends to accept 58 migrants and make a financial contribution of EUR 1.14 million.

In a response to ELTA, the ministry stated that Lithuania had opted for a mixed form of solidarity contribution – half of its commitments will be fulfilled by resettling asylum seekers, and the remainder by making a financial contribution.

ELTA notes that the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum was adopted last May to harmonise procedures for asylum seekers, rules on migration and return, and border controls.

One of the pact’s key provisions stipulates that EU Member States must either accept the number of asylum seekers allocated to them or make a financial contribution to the solidarity mechanism.