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Almost 30 million euros will be allocated to strengthen the capacities of the VSAT and VST

2026 m. rugpjūčio 5 d. 17:55
Lrytas.lt
The Central Procurement Management Agency (CPMA) has announced a call for proposals, according to which it is planned to allocate almost 30 million euros in investments from European Union (EU) funds for the implementation of projects of the State Border Guard Service (SBS) and the Public Security Service (PSS), the Ministry of the Interior (MIR) announced.
Daugiau nuotraukų (1)
It is envisaged that, using the allocated funds, public security agencies will be equipped with personal protective equipment for officers, specialised light vehicles, satellite mobile communications and data transmission systems, as well as equipment for the detection and neutralisation of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Martynas Katelynas, Minister of the Interior, emphasised that strengthening the capabilities of the statutory services represents an investment in the safety of the Lithuanian people and the resilience of the state.
„These EU investments will enable us to equip statutory officers with modern equipment that will help them respond more effectively to hybrid threats, protect the state border more efficiently and ensure the security of the state’s strategic facilities,“ Mr Katelynas is quoted as saying in the press release.
According to the ministry, a further call for proposals for the Police Department’s project, for which nearly EUR 4 million has been earmarked, is planned for August.

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