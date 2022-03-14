Children from Ukraine safely seek refuge in Trakai

"We are trying to help care for those who are already challenged by fate. Children without parental care and forced to hide in basements to escape bombings are now successfully adapting with the help of professionals, our volunteers and other people of goodwill. We do our best to provide emotional support for the children to enjoy their childhood again and to help them get away from the negative experiences they have had," says Jelena Grišina, Head of Development at SBA.

The group of more than 40 Ukrainian children arrived in Lithuania in the middle of the week after a difficult journey of more than 40 hours.

"Before leaving their home country, the children were forced to hide in the basement of an orphanage due to the bombings, along with the social workers and volunteers who were helping them. They heroically endured a difficult and exhausting journey to Lithuania. For the fact that we can now provide these children with a safe and peaceful life, we are grateful to the many dedicated people and organisations who helped make this mission possible", says Jurgita Kasperavičiūtė, Head of the public institution "Geri startai".

According to child rights defenders, war and its atrocities are one of the most traumatic experiences, especially for children. The main way to overcome these traumas and return to normal life is through peace, a sense of security and positive emotions. In this situation, the unity of the people and businesses of Lithuania who care about the situation and the great willingness to help and provide as much of these good emotions as possible is very inspiring.

Musical education for children of all ages (from 3 to 18 years old) has been organised by the singer Bjelle and the group "Baltos varnos". The musicians will also give them musical instruments after discovering childrens‘ wishes.

"Music is a universal and healing language. It is especially important for children fleeing the horrors of war. Music not only helps us forget, but it also gives us hope. That is why many Lithuanian artists and musicians I know do not hesitate to rush to aid the suffering Ukrainian people and their children. Together we can provide more light to overcome the darkness", says Raminta Naujanytė - Bjelle.

The science show "The Discoverer" was the most emotional, with the team of the science show introducing physics and chemistry with a variety of flashy experiments. Enjoying the sunny spring weather, the children played outdoor games. "Sportland“ gave them basketballs, footballs and volleyballs. The Chef the Viking team treated them to burgers for lunch. Next, the children were greeted by a drone show of more than 50 drones by Light a Sky. Flags of both countries were formed in the sky as the national anthems of Ukraine and Lithuania were played, then the drones merged into a blue and yellow heart.

Children's rights defenders point out that some of the children arriving in Lithuania after fleeing the war in Ukraine may need temporary guardians. They will be needed for those children who have left their families in Ukraine and have arrived in Lithuania without any relatives. Foster carers will be sought for these children who can take them into their families until the war is over and the children can return to their homes in Ukraine.

To register and, if necessary, become temporary guardians of the children, they should contact the territorial Child Rights Protection Units, whose contacts can be found here: https://vaikoteises.lt . According to Ms Grišina, for the time being, the services assure that the children, who have come from the same foster home, will continue to live together as a family because they have been living together for a long time. Therefore, they accept each other as family members. However, there may be children who need temporary foster carers at any moment.

SBA Group and its companies have already contributed over €140,000 to Ukraine and Ukrainians. As the war in Ukraine was just beginning, it swiftly transferred €100,000 to Our Hearts and Hands for Ukraine, an initiative that brings together organisations that provide assistance to Ukrainians who are experiencing the horrors of war and fleeing it. SBA hosts refugees in its holiday homes, where at least 100 places are already available. The SBA Group has also bought and sent to the hospital in Lviv, the most needed supplies - sterile dressings, fast-clotting bandages, tourniquets, disinfectant fluid, patches, catheters, oxygen masks, surgical needles and other essential equipment. The aid amounted to 30 000 EUR. In addition, SBA Group's Utenos Trikotažas is sending €10 000 worth of thermal underwear to Ukrainian officials.