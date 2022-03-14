GP Transco is not indifferent to Ukraine: It‘s united freight and logistics companies collected €300,000 in just 72 hours

GP Transco's CEO Dominykas Zastarskis, together with the company's employees, took the initiative to help Ukrainians fleeing the war and coordinated support to help those who chose not to leave Ukraine. As soon as GP Transco announced its support initiative for Ukrainians, the company received many calls, and other well-known transport companies decided to join in – in less than 72 hours, more than €300,000 in donations were collected.

„This situation has affected us all. We follow the news, but often we feel powerless to make a difference. On Saturday morning, my colleague Sergei called me and urged me to take action to help the affected people. This initiative helped us join forces and mobilize support at lightning speed, which has already reached the organisations in Ukraine that are caring for the people who remain in the country. I believe that such an initiative is very much needed and is a great example of how we can all do our part,“ says Mr Zastarskis.

The staff in Vilnius initiates and coordinates not only the financial support, but also the safe transportation of people living in Ukraine. Volunteers travel to the Ukrainian-Polish border, helping citizens leave their war-torn country faster and find shelter and accommodation.

„I was very impressed by the responsibility and goodwill of our staff, and by the mobilization and cooperation of transport and logistics companies. The unity of people all over the world is also heartening. It just goes to show that despite our differences, we are able to come together and fight real evil and hardship in every way we can. The people of Ukraine need support right now and we will do everything we can to help them,“ said Mr Zastarskis.

The company calls on all transport and logistics professionals who are empathetic and can help to join in. GP Transco has set up a website (TLPU | Helping Ukraine) to raise awareness of the situation among businesses in the area, and to indicate where and how they can donate safely and effectively. It also reminds people of the need to help Save the Children, UNICEF, and the Red Cross.

About GP Transco

GP Transco, a transport and logistics company founded by Lithuanian expatriates in America, provides safe and reliable freight transportation and logistics services to customers in the US and Canada. All logistics in the US are managed from our office in Vilnius, Lithuania where 80 professionals coordinate the operations of more than 500 trucks and 700 semi-trailers. GP Transco is an EPA SmartWay Carrier partner. For five years, it has been included in the Inc. 5000 and Crain's Fast 50 lists of the fastest growing companies in the US. GP Transco was named Best Company for Drivers by Smart-Trucking for the second time and named one of the top companies in the logistics category by Transport Topics.