Utenos Trikotažas sends over 3,000 units of clothing to Ukrainian officers

"We are joining the support for Ukraine and helping in any way we can. For example, after contacting the Lithuanian Police Trade Union (LPPS), it became clear that Ukrainian officers urgently needed underwear, so we immediately inventoried the stock of Utenos Trikotažas and packed it for Ukraine. The first consignment of clothing arrived today and should reach Ukrainian officials this weekend. Another batch will be shipped out next week," says Vytautas Vaškys, interim head of Utena Trikotažas.

According to Roma Katinienė, chairwoman of the LPPS, the support of Utenos Trikotažas has significantly contributed to the initiative's overall goal - to provide Ukrainian officials with needed clothing. "It is wonderful to feel such prompt involvement and support of the Lithuanian business community. In addition, we receive active support from both the community of police officers and the responsible Lithuanian people. We feel a great deal of support, and we invite people to keep sharing because our assistance to Ukraine will be needed for a long time to come," says Roma Katinienė.

In the coming days, the Ukrainian officials will receive Utenos Trikotažas thermal shirts in various sizes, short and long sleeves, as well as men's boxers. The garments are made of soft and elastic functional fabrics, which ensure a comfortable wearing experience and offer additional technical specifications. In addition, some of the products are enriched with special antibacterial properties, evaporating moisture quickly and maintaining optimal body temperature.

Thanks to this initiative, a total of over 5,000 pieces of various underwear donations collected by the Lithuanian Police Community in various Lithuanian cities will be shipped to Ukraine this weekend.