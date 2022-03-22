Children from Ukraine enjoyed a weekend with canitherapy in Visaginas

“It is everyone’s duty to help people fleeing the war, so we immediately and jointly undertake initiatives that will help them to recover faster from the shocks they have experienced. Little Ukrainians are likely to feel war wounds for a long time. But we hope that the attention, smiles, and playful animals this weekend have helped them relax and that each initiative will help them recover more quickly, both emotionally and psychologically. This voluntary initiative of our team is based on the values of the entire SBA Group, which are based on humanity and empathy,” says Raimondas Bakšys, director of the SBA company Visagino Linija.

“The children Ukraine, who are staying with us, used to live in the countryside, raised chickens and had a garden. Now they need to integrate as soon as possible, socialise, build a sense of community, and get to know the local culture. It is initiatives like today’s that help them recover from negative experiences. Some children have special needs, and it is complicated to restore their emotional state, so in this case, the canine therapy dogs were a real ray of joy for the children during the day,” says Jolita Daraškevičienė, the head of the Visaginas Family and Child Welfare Centre.

Dogs for joy, peace, and security

Laura Mažintė, the manager of the canitherapy project, emphasises that specially trained dogs are beneficial for children who have grown up without parents. A dog is a very social animal that loves unconditionally, gets attached, and is loyal. These qualities help children in orphanages feel better - to relax, socialise, and care for others.

“People under stress and strain sometimes find it easier to open up to a dog than to another person. A dog listens, recognises emotions. That’s why for children who feel stressed or don’t feel safe, a dog can be the best helper. Seeing the positive change, we feel it makes sense to participate in such initiatives and help children to recover more quickly from the horrors of war,” says L. Mažintė.

The children also interacted with the Vilnius Border Guard’s Pūškos border checkpoint dogs, who demonstrated their skills.

According to the volunteers of Visagino Linija, the children were especially entertained by the performance of the musical duo Timohi - brothers, who come from Visaginas, put on an exceptional show for the little ones. The event’s other partners - Marinolis Utena took care of the sweet moments and spun cotton candy for the children, while Sweet Art treated the children to their handmade lollypops. Finally, the children were fascinated by the symbols of the coming spring - big and impressive soap bubbles. The little participants of the initiative and other guests were kept from getting hungry by the volunteers of Visagino Linija, who made homemade hot dogs and served tea.

Since the beginning of the war, the SBA Group, of which Visagino Linija is a part, has already contributed more than 140 000 euro to Ukraine and its people. 100 000 euro have been transferred to the initiative Mūsų Širdys ir Rankos Ukrainai [Our Hearts and Hands for Ukraine], an initiative of non-governmental organisations. 30 000 euro have been spent on buying and urgently sending to the hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, medical supplies and devices to treat the wounded. Utenos Trikotažas provided thermal underwear to Ukrainian troops for 10 000 euro.

The SBA Group has also accommodated dozens of children and families in its holiday homes in Trakai and Molėtai districts. Volunteers from the business are taking care of their emotional health by organising activities and events in Trakai and Visaginas to brighten their mood. Visagino Linija has also provided hygiene products for children accommodated in the city, while Kauno Baldai has donated mattresses to temporary refugee homes in Vilnius.