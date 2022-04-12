Architect M. Fuksas: An architect must forget his works

Massimiliano Fuksas, together with partner Doriana, has been representing Studio Fuksas for 40 years, creating over 600 different architectural, urban and design projects around the world.

M. Fuksas started the event with the joy that he finally has a passport as a Lithuanian citizen. In presenting his projects, the architect emphasized not only the importance of paying attention to the environment but also the development of various algorithms using new technologies to help extract the desired shapes. After the lecture, he participated in a discussion with Gintaras Balčytis, Associate Professor of the Lithuanian National Culture and Art Prize, Andrius Jurelionis, Dean, and Ingrida Povilaitienė, Lecturer and Architect. The record of the lecture and discussion can be found here – https://youtu.be/R3Y2ga0xi5c

We present some of the most interesting questions and answers from the meeting.

What is your creative path? Do you usually start with a form or function?

I’m trying to figure it out, but I don’t know the answer yet. Every time I try to forget about the process and look at it creatively – it happens that I don’t sleep at night and come to realize what the project I’m working on should look like. As if in a dream you come up with and develop an idea. I don’t like creating based on objects and templates visible on social networks. In architecture, you must take risks and do what seems impossible, new, and yet defend your ideas against your customers.

How can architecture help combat climate change and promote healthier living?

Architects can really create a better life for others. We want cities to be more peaceful, and greener and to see blue skies without smog. We are now working in Saudi Arabia thinking about applying solar energy, as well as looking at what materials we use in our projects. That is where we should start.

What distinguishes good architecture and what is most important to you?

Life, life, and life. This is the most important thing for us, architecture must be alive. There must be space, water and everything else to encourage being in the building. We work extensively, almost all over the world, and we see that light is also very important. Especially in facilities like airports in the tropics. And light is very different everywhere.

How to balance an architect’s artistic uniqueness and technical teamwork?

I’m sure technology can’t be deified too much. This is just a tool we use. Here, as with a car, you know how to operate it, but you don’t have to know all the principles of the engine.

I understand that programs have different algorithms and systems that allow you to play with shapes to see what you can do with them. Let's not forget that projects are created by architects and engineers are here to help solve problems and emerging challenges and tasks. They already use other technologies.

What is the work of an architect?

I don’t want to tell young people that architecture is a very hard job that requires a lot of work with clients and doing other things they don’t always want to do. I would say that an architect’s life consists of 50 per cent artistic creation and 50 per cent of inevitable but necessary works.

Architects are researchers, how important do you think it is to travel, observe and see the world and how did you manage to work in a pandemic?

I have spent my whole life travelling, having had to work more distance from home for the last couple of years. It wasn’t very hard, but I prefer to be with others live. Although I still feel that I am with you, being together is closer to me.

How do you think cities will change after a pandemic?

We see that our homes need to be more flexible so that we can adapt them to work or study from home when needed and reform them back. I think the need for such spaces and homes will only grow and this will need to be considered more often in newly built homes.

Could you recommend what an architect should read or be interested in?

They should be watching something from other areas. Architects should watch movies and look for inspiration there. I recommend reading Truffaut’s interview with Alfred Hitchcock and watching his films, to get into editing mastery.

Why are so many exciting new projects being developed in China now?

If you want to build something new and big, then basically yes, it’s done in China. If you want to do smaller, but no less impressive, projects in Europe. However, China can do very large and fast projects, although it still depends on the capabilities and needs of the client.

Would you like to demolish or rebuild any of your projects?

The past is the past. Architecture is also an art to forget. If you think a lot about it, what you have already created will always be the same. You need to forget your work and create something new. Every day must be something different for you and that is how new things are created.