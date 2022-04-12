The sharing platform connects Ukrainians arriving in Lithuania with Lithuanians who can help them

The https://menitreba.eu/ platform, whose name means „I need“ in Ukrainian, is designed to help Ukrainians take their first steps in Lithuania to get the things they need faster and easier.

Since the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine, IT professionals have taken it upon themselves to help Ukrainians who have suffered and are fleeing the war in various ways. One of the initiatives was the creation of the https://menitreba.eu/ platform.

„It was a big shock for us, as it was for everyone when hostilities started in Ukraine. We were all looking for ways to help people suffering from the war. We have seen that in Lithuania, too, the number of Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war is growing, and they have arrived in our country without any belongings.

Some people had to leave their belongings at bus stations, and some left their homes with only their documents and their children. That is how the idea was born to connect Ukrainians with people who can help them. On the platform, https://menitreba.eu/, Ukrainians who are trying to build a new home and start a new life in Lithuania can post an advert for the items they need. At that time, people who can help can take on the task of fulfilling a request,“ says Jokūbas Drazdas, one of the creators of the idea.

He notes that NGOs usually arrange for Ukrainians seeking asylum to get a temporary home, food, and basic hygiene items, but this is not enough for people who have just arrived in an unfamiliar country to settle down.

„At the moment, people are very active in helping Ukrainians who have arrived in the country. However, NGOs cannot provide everything that every new arrival needs. Someone might need a wheelchair, a kettle, a specific size of children's shoes or jacket. And requests for help posted on Facebook or Telegram groups quickly get lost. We all have unused items in our homes. Someone's unused pushchair can be a great help to a Ukrainian family. This platform is designed to connect people who need specific items with people who can donate them,“ says Mr Drazdas.

The https://menitreba.eu/ platform has already registered a number of requests for donations.

A woman who identified herself as Lilia and registered her ad on the https://menitreba.eu/ platform asked for a clothes dryer, crockery, and bedding.

Another woman asks for a hair clipper, clothes for a 7-year-old boy and S-size clothes for a girl.

Only people registered on the platform can get the contact details of people in need. Also, only registered people can post ads. The platform's main focus is on Ukrainians settled in Lithuania who need help with items. The needs range from children's clothes to a laptop or a bicycle. Those who want to help can browse the enquiry channel and reply to specific ads.

The platform creators say that people's safety is also important to them, so they suggest that Ukrainians who want to collect items do so in public places where people are present. This recommendation is made in the website's dialogue box. Complaints are also addressed.

The platform is currently being adapted to be used by Ukrainians in other countries who are looking for help with their belongings and by Ukrainians in those countries who can help them.