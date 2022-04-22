Coronavirus no longer exists after government decision: no more masks, no more isolation for sick people

According to the draft decision, with the current very high public immunisation rate of over 80%, and up to 90% among the working population, and with almost no pandemic control measures in place, all key indicators are showing an improving trend throughout the country.

„Exactly 30 years ago, fewer people turned out for the referendum on the withdrawal of Russian troops than were vaccinated. As a matter of fact, I would like to draw the attention of the Minister of National Defence“, joked Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also urged to look at the changing situation with new eyes. However, she did not rule out that the situation could change instantly.

„Let's look at reality with open eyes. If the situation changes, if new strains emerge, which we cannot be sure won't happen, and if they are not necessarily dangerous, we will already know how to act. Still, there is no need to cultivate excessive processes now,“ said the Prime Minister.

What is changing?

Along with the lifting of the regime, the still-existing obligation to wear face masks in public transport, nursing, care and medical institutions will no longer apply. However, wearing masks, hand disinfection and frequent handwashing, and keeping your distance will remain guidelines.

The mandatory five-day isolation requirement for coronavirus patients will also no longer apply.

„There will be guidelines for all these things. However, I want to stress that some requirements or whatever just disappear – things like compulsory isolation disappear, life goes back to recommendations, to how we behave, whether it is tuberculosis or flu,“ Dulkys said.

Testing and vaccination will move to health facilities, and sequencing will continue. Then, family doctors will decide to test, and only those with symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.

Preparing for autumn

As Šimonytė explained, the end of the emergency is due to the improving pandemic situation and the high level of immunisation of the public and the decreasing number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units.

However, she said that preparations for the autumn are needed as the number of cases is likely to increase and that COVID-19 vaccination will therefore be integrated into the general vaccination programme, as is the influenza case. Dulkys added that preparations for possible new strains of the virus would continue to be closely monitored.

„We will prepare for autumn because it is very natural that there could possibly be some increase in morbidity in autumn. But even if someone is frightened by the figures at the moment, even the ones that are there now are similar for flu cases,“ the Minister said.

He hoped that even if the figures spike again in the autumn, words such as emergency, quarantine or compulsory isolation would no longer need to be thought of, and only recommendations would suffice.

According to the Department of Statistics, since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 1 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, and over 9 000 people have died from COVID-19.

The emergency situation for COVID-19 was declared in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago and has remained in force without interruption until now.

Most of the restrictions previously imposed have now been lifted, but the requirements to wear masks in medical treatment, care facilities and public transport and to isolate oneself for five days in the case of COVID-19 remain.

Restrictions are to be partially maintained only for the entry of foreigners from third countries.