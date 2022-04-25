Survey reveals that people’s expectations of their retirement pension are still overly optimistic

A recent representative public opinion research commissioned by the Lithuanian Life Insurance Companies Association (LGDĮA) revealed that, given the possibilities offered by Sodra, many people’s expectations for their retirement income are too optimistic.

One fifth, or 21%, of respondents to the survey said that they would feel dignified in retirement if their pension amounted to 100% of their current income. Lower educated populations and those living in district centres and rural areas, who are more likely to have low incomes, are more likely to want such a pension. 23% of respondents said that the pension should be between 80% and 90% of their income, while 27% said that the pension should be between 70% and 80% of their income so that they do not have to substantially limit their needs in old age.

Meanwhile, statistics show that at the end of last year, the retirement pension amounted to just 39% of the average net wage. The average retirement pension in Lithuania in the last quarter of last year was €412.90, while the average wage was €1058.60.

“Low-income earners will not see a significant difference in their pension from their current income, so they will be less disappointed, but those earning average and higher salaries will receive a much lower retirement pension than they expect. More than a third of the retired population of Lithuania is already at risk of poverty, and a rapid demographic decline is predicted in fifteen to twenty years’ time. Therefore, to enjoy a better old age, it is essential to do as much as possible to save for oneself and to make the most of every opportunity to save extra, especially as the state encourages this. By saving through life insurance and III pillar pension funds, it is possible to take advantage of the personal income tax benefits and to get back up to €300 of the annual premiums paid,” commented Artūras Bakšinskas, president of the LGDĮA.

Earlier, in a survey carried out in the autumn of last year, 63% of the Lithuanian population, mostly respondents aged between 36 and 55 years, said that they had no expectation that the state would be able to pay an adequate pension. Some older people try to stay in the labour market longer than they would like to because they fear that their old-age pension will not be enough to live on. Since then, a survey showed that the number of people investing in their health and education to stay in the labour market after retirement has risen significantly in Lithuania in the last two years, from 4% two years ago to 8% this year.

About the survey

The aim of the survey is to find out the opinion of the population of the country on long-term savings for old age. The survey covered 1,015 respondents aged between 18 and 75 across the country. The survey was carried out by the market and public opinion research company Spinter Research on behalf of the Lithuanian Life Insurance Companies Association from 17 to 25 February 2022.