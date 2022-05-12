European Commission launches visionary 3D „Voice your Vision“ platform during the European Year of Youth 2022

The objective of „Voice your Vision“ is to empower young Europeans, from all backgrounds and corners of the continent, to voice their own vision of the future – ranging from issues of employment, inclusion, peace and security, to climate change, education, mental health, and more.

In the wake of the global pandemic and faced with the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, young people’s voices are becoming ever more relevant. To this end, „Voice your Vision“ functions as a cutting edge, interactive voices space that literally gives people the opportunity to unmute and record their very own, personalised message, and share their opinions and ideas about the topics they find most relevant.

The platform has been developed to cater to any message, in all EU official languages (plus Norwegian, Turkish, Serbian, North Macedonian and Icelandic). Once added, each voice generates its own, unique 3D waveform interacting with every other recording on the platform – and enables everyone to listen to any voice, in any language, on any device at any moment.

In EU Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel’s words, ’Voice your Vision’ is personified through a young, meaningful, dynamic, and open spirit of co-creation defined through the Year of Youth. One that also functions as a timely enabler for Europe’s Youth to show-up, speak-up and share their concerns and ideas about the future. ’Voice your Vision’ could not have come at a more relevant time for all youngsters, not only as European citizens – but also as members of a society that is now, more than ever, experiencing testing times.“

On the importance of the 2022 European Year of Youth itself, Commissioner Gabriel added: „We ask all young people to get involved and engage now. Their voices are a vital component of Europe’s journey to growth, knowledge, innovation, opportunity and better, more relevant youth-oriented solutions. We will listen attentively and ensure that Youth policies can be developed in more open and collaborative spaces, and that all voices are listened to and addressed this year and beyond.“

As a key part of the European Year of Youth campaign Member States are contributing nationally and locally to promote young people’s engagement in many different activities. The Lithuanian and European Year of Youth website jauni2022.lt was launched last month, and the opening event of the Year took place recently.

„In the coming months we will launch EU good practice and idea generation workshops, will begin 9 regional events „The Year of Youth on the Move“. We will invite young people to career planning workshops also, will create spaces for active young people and encourage them to organize their own initiatives. We invite everyone to follow us at jauni2022.lt and on social networks with the hashtag #jauni2022 #EYY2022 #EuropeanYearOfYouth2022,“ said Justinas Juskevicius, national European Year of Youth coordinator in Lithuania.

The new Voice your Vision platform will transition into these activities and will also perform as a central characteristic of the European Year of Youth’s Legacy, beyond 2022 – with young people’s voices acting as a driver of change and co-developer of future policy.

About the European Year of Youth 2022

The European Year of Youth 2022 was launched by the European Commission as „a year dedicated to empowering those who have dedicated so much to others“, as announced by President von der Leyen in the State of the Union Address in 2021. It is therefore a year fully dedicated to youth, aiming to empower, encourage and enrich them with new opportunities and new ways of participating and taking an active citizenship role in society.

As an overall goal, the European Year of Youth aims to encourage all young people to make their voices heard, and to participate by sharing their vision on the Year’s key topics, as well as their hopes for the future of Europe. Also, the Year aims to provide visibility and promote European values whilst spreading messages of solidarity across youth audiences, as well as supporting Ukraine through all kind of activities.

At the same time, the European Year of Youth is represented by a spirit of co-creation and multiple participation, to which hundreds of youth organisations and stakeholders are actively contributing. This translates into many national and local activations – more than 1650 activities all over Europe are already uploaded in the European Year of Youth website – bringing young people together to engage in the Year in a positive and relevant way.