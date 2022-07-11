"Palangos ašis" – a new real estate complex for sale in the centre of Palanga for celebrating life

Located on S. Daukanto Street, just 100 metres from J. Basanavičiaus Street and the same distance from the Palanga Concert Hall, the complex offers apartments with 1-3 rooms ranging in size from 35 to 95 sqm. Almost 80% of them are two-roomed, making them ideal for a comfortable family holiday or workcation. Moreover, some of them are very spacious – the area exceeds 80 sqm, which is rare for real estate projects developed in Palanga. "The layout is such that all newcomers have balconies or terraces, without which a summer holiday is unthinkable," says the estate manager.

The housing in the quarter is presented to the market with both full and partial finishes. The latter start at EUR 3,000 per sqm. For the homeowners' convenience, storage rooms and underground parking spaces are also available for sale, which is a great advantage in this part of town.

According to Giedrė Kulakovienė, Head of Commerce at "Orion Asset Management", the fund's management company, the installation of most of the units according to your vision or the solutions offered by the project partners can be started now, and you may even be able to enjoy the benefits of your new home at the end of this summer.

Changing the concept of the quarter

Immediately after completing the property acquisition, the fund started to change the concept of the whole block to bring it closer to the needs of people with an active lifestyle. To this end, investments are being made in architectural and environmental solutions.

"We believe that in Palanga, people are looking for more than dunes and sand. We are pleased that the project is aimed also for those who want a second home that is not just a quiet oasis of relaxation, thanks to its unique location. It is a place to be yourself, to be the centre of attention, to enjoy the freedom and to feel good about it. This neighbourhood is completely different from the usual in Palanga. This is a project for people who have done a lot in their lives and want to do even more. It is balanced for recreation and active leisure because those who live here will always be in the centre of the action," says G.Kulakovienė about the concept of the quarter.

The complex is close to cycling and walking paths, tennis courts, a concert hall, various restaurants, and seaside pleasures at a hand's reach.

The transformation of the quarter has already begun, with both exterior and interior works underway. The courtyard and leisure areas will be redesigned, and more attractive lighting solutions are planned to make the closest space even more attractive for the residents who will settle in the city centre. Understanding the needs of active people, new functional values are also being created in the quarter, such as bicycle storage in the underground car park and changes and renovation of the common areas. Several million euros will be invested in this and other improvements to the neighbourhood.

10% of the units have been sold before the modernisation of the quarter has started

Although the sales have been launched only recently, the manager says that part of the project was sold before the vision of the quarter was developed. "Clients sought us out and found us on their own. They asked in the neighbourhood of the quarter, spoke to the on-site renovation team, searched through other channels, and even "Orion Asset Management's" office receptionist was getting calls from interested parties.

So we sold some of the units before we even had the project visualisations, brochures and final details of the project. This is a good sign that the real estate market in Palanga is still active, and the properties in the central part of the city continue to attract buyers. We believe that the project concept we are developing will fully meet the needs of the future residents of the quarter for an active life there," says G.Kulakovienė about the experience of the last few months.

According to G.Kulakovienė, so far, most of the buyers of "Palangos ašis" have bought this housing with savings or a small amount of loan. "Inflation, undoubtedly, encourages people to look for safe investments, so an existing real estate complex in a city where they like to spend their time is a logical choice", says the Head of Commerce of "Orion Asset Management". "Palangos ašis" currently provides the largest selection of apartments in Palanga.