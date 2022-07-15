Game developer Wargaming Vilnius presents a summer camp for Ukrainian children

The Ukrainian children will join an existing camp for children aged 10–17, where Lithuanians also spend their summer. This camp format will allow the Ukrainians to make friends with their Lithuanian peers, develop useful skills, and overcome communication difficulties.

Children will not only be able to engage in traditional camp activities such as hiking, sports, and canoeing, but also interactive activities and experiments with N3 physicists, circus and clay education, and culinary lessons with chef Vylius Blauzdavičius, meetings with celebrities, and more.

„Ukrainian children who found a second home in Lithuania had to grow up very quickly. For them, playing with friends was replaced by running away from the war, and their childhood was clouded by anxiety about their relatives left behind in the devastated territories. The mobilisation of Lithuanian business and society to help the families from Ukraine is incredible, and we are contributing to this effort and encouraging other companies to join in,“ says Mantas Katinas, head of the Lithuanian division of video game developer and publisher Wargaming.

Wargaming is working closely with the Ministry of Social Security and Labour and the Lithuanian Red Cross to ensure the well-being of children.

„More than 55,000 Ukrainians have found a safe haven in Lithuania since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and while it has been ongoing for more than four months. As many as 22,000 of them are underage children, for whom support in the form of food, hygiene kits, clothing or toys is not enough. Children desperately need to be with other children, to be occupied and engage in activities that help them to integrate, to forget the horrors of war, to de-stress, to adjust, to adapt to a new place – that’s why Ukrainian children’s camps are organised. We are grateful to everyone who contributes to the organisation, implementation and smiles of Ukrainian children,“ says Kristina Meidė, head of the Lithuanian Red Cross.

About Wargaming

