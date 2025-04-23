Politicians saddened by Pope Francis' death: 'He loved Lithuania'

President Gitanas Nausėda has already expressed his condolences.

„We have lost Pope Francis. The world has lost a persistent herald of peace and justice, a defender of all people who did not ignore cultural, social, and political differences and divisions and cared about everyone in the world.

In Pope Francis, every person of goodwill has lost a wise and close friend, an inspiring teacher, an example of noble and joyful service, and a father who cared for the whole of humanity as one big family.

We will always be grateful to Pope Francis for his unforgettable visit to Lithuania in 2018. It was a true gift to Lithuania, which celebrated its centenary. We will remember the Pope's prayer in Vilnius at the memorial to the victims of the occupations, in which the Bishop of Rome prayed that Lithuania would be a beacon of hope, a land of active memory, a land of a renewed commitment to the fight against injustice of all kinds,“ wrote the President.

As Nausėda noted, we are grateful to Pope Francis for his sensitive reflection on Lithuania's history, which has suffered so much, and for encouraging Lithuanians to look back to their roots and preserve their national identity, which, in his words, is a real treasure.

„Looking back on my interaction with Pope Francis, I could say that the Pope was a very humble human being, priest, bishop, Pope. The Pope radiated optimism, joy and peace of mind.

It was clear in our conversations that while the leader of the Church is full of the wisdom of millennia of Christianity, his focus is on today's world and today's man. In your interactions with Pope Francis, you felt the warmth and closeness, the kindness and warmth of this simple man, but with an extraordinary depth of personality,“ wrote the President.

As Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said on Facebook, the death of Pope Francis is a significant loss for the Catholic Church and the entire Catholic community in Lithuania and the world.

„Pope Francis' pontificate will be remembered for his service and care for the weakest and most vulnerable, for his sincere efforts to foster a welcoming and accepting Church, a home for all and everyone. Pope Francis saw being among people as a pastoral duty, and his message of compassion, peace, and social justice inspired millions worldwide.

The people of Lithuania will never forget his visit to our country in 2018 with exceptional clarity. It was a historic moment and a profound spiritual experience that strengthened faith, unity and hope.

Let us mourn together with Catholics worldwide and with all those who held dear the Holy Father's mission. May his legacy—his witness of faith, love, and mercy—give us hope and strength,“ wrote Paluckas.

According to Saulius Skvernelis, the President of the Seimas, today is a sombre day for the entire Catholic Church and the community of believers worldwide.

„We mourn the death of Pope Francis. I remember very well the Pope’s visit to Lithuania. He was an extremely warm, modest, but strong personality who inspired long-awaited changes in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis will always remain in our hearts as an example of a simple, humble and compassionate leader of the Church, around whom everyone felt important, heard and inseparable members of one community,“ Skvernelis wrote.

Outgoing President Dalia Grybauskaitė shared a photo of herself with the Pope.

„The Holy Father Francis was close to us, together with us here in Lithuania, when we celebrated the centenary of the restoration of independence. We saw the warm look in his eyes, heard his tender words for all of us and felt his blessing. This is what remains,“ wrote Grybauskaitė.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Chair of the Liberal Movement and former Head of the Seimas pointed out that the Pope, who visited Lithuania in 2018, loved our country.

„Just yesterday, Pope Francis congratulated the faithful on the Resurrection. Life is fragile.

Pope Francis loved Lithuania. He spoke of his memorable visit to Vilnius and of the strong faith, courage, and sacrifice of the Lithuanian people in their struggle for independence. Eternal rest“ wrote Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, leader of the Conservatives, said that he still remembers the words of the Pope in Lithuania.

„Only yesterday, the Holy Father, marked by suffering, gave his last blessing to the city and the world from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace. It was the last Easter Sunday of his life.

Today, Pope Francis blesses us already from the Father's house. He will be remembered as an intercessor for the weakest and the poorest, whose teachings were centred on mercy and compassion and whose daily life exemplified humility and simplicity.

The Holy Father's visit to Lithuania is still vivid in our memories, as are his words to us: „Lithuania, your history is marked by suffering and trials, endured with patience and dignity. You have suffered violence and oppression, and you have had to regain your freedom many times. You are called to be a beacon of hope.“

While sadness weighs on our hearts at this moment of loss, we also feel deep respect and gratitude for the Holy Father's teaching, closeness and dedicated service. Pope Francis was a beacon of hope and will remain in our hearts forever.

Rest in peace, Holy Father,“ wrote Kasčiūnas.

The Ministry of National Defence also expressed its condolences on the death of Pope Francis.

„The Ministry of National Defence and the entire Lithuanian National Defence System expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic community on the death of Pope Francis. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the faithful in this hour of painful loss,“ we write on the MoD Facebook account.

Pope Francis, 88, died on Monday morning.

„This morning (8.35 a.m. Lithuanian time), Bishop Francis returned to the Father's house,“ Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement released by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

The Head of the Catholic Church died at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta residence, the Vatican News Service reported.

Pope Francis had been suffering from severe and prolonged pneumonia earlier this year. He was released from hospital on 23 March after 38 days of treatment.