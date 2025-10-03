Following Adomavičius' announcement of his resignation, the cultural community will not back down: the strike will go ahead

According to her, every effort will continue to be made to separate the Ministry of Culture from Nemuno Aušra, led by Remigijus Žemaitaitis.

'The warning strike will take place. Our position remains unchanged until we receive guarantees that Nemuno Aušra will be removed from the Ministry of Culture,' was the reaction of the cultural community on Facebook to the news of Adomavičius' resignation.

On Friday, Adomavičius announced that he was stepping down from his position as Minister of Culture. He had worked at the ministry for a week.

ELTA recalls that when the country's leader appointed Adomavičius, a member of Nemuno Aušra, as the new Minister of Culture, a wave of indignation arose, with questions being raised about the politician's competence, abilities and ambiguous statements.

Soon, the politician's statements about Crimea and Ukraine became the centre of attention, and questions were raised about the Ukrainian flags that had disappeared from the ministry's premises for some time.

Last week, a protest was held in Simonas Daukantas Square near the Presidential Palace, where around a thousand representatives of the cultural sector gathered to demand that the Ministry of Culture not remain in the hands of Nemuno Aušra. Cultural figures are also circulating a petition, which has already garnered over 67,000 signatures.

On Sunday, 5 October, artists are organising a warning strike called 'This may be the last time'.

Due to the situation at the Ministry of Culture, the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) decided on Friday to convene a coalition council meeting.