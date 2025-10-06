After the strike – a message from cultural workers to Nausėda: „We definitely do not plan to remain silent“

„Our fundamental demand to remove this political construct from the Ministry of Culture has not been met.

It can be said that we are at the same stage we were two weeks ago, despite all our actions and evidence that we care and that an increasingly large group of society cares,“ said film producer and Head of the Just a Moment film studio Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė at a press conference on Monday.

„We will continue the protest initiated by the cultural community. The protest continues; the mistake remains uncorrected. Our friendship with the politicians who created this situation remains suspended. We see no possibility of friendship,“ she continued.

According to the film producer, the 4th assembly of the cultural community is planned in the near future, which will also include other sectors.

Vildžiūnaitė states that the demands of the cultural community are supported by the National Education NGO Network, various medical associations, the Lithuanian Responsible Business Association (LAVA), the Lithuanian Farmers' Movement, and the environmental sector.

„In response to this need and this alliance, we are planning the 4th assembly. It will be a cross-sectoral assembly. We will invite other sectors to join the discussion. We don't have a date yet, but we will announce it later this week,“ she said.

On Tuesday, Vildžiūnaitė added that it should also be announced how community groups that are not affiliated with any association can join the protests.

„But it could be supporting groups based on organisational or territorial principles. Our fellow cultural creators, travelling throughout Lithuania, have seen the tremendous support in cities and towns. We want that support to take shape, so tomorrow we will propose what form it could take and how people could join us,“ said the film producer.

She also noted that plans are in place to communicate with cultural communities in other countries at the international level.

„We are well aware of His Excellency's concern that the message should remain internal and not be disseminated further, but since we are talking about national security and important issues, we will certainly not pass up the opportunity to speak out,“ emphasised Vildžiūnaitė.

„We are learning from the examples of Slovakia and Hungary, and we believe that we must speak about our own example. (...) We certainly do not plan to remain silent,“ assured the representative of the cultural assembly's initiative group.

A non-partisan minister would not improve the situation

Arūnas Gelūnas, Director General of the Lithuanian National Museum of Art, said that even if a non-partisan candidate respected in the cultural community were to become minister, it would not improve the situation.

„It would not improve it. We believe that this person would not be independent, and his team – advisors and deputy ministers – would be formed from party representatives. Essentially, the situation would only be a superficial change,“ he said.

Ministry swaps: if other groups protested, cultural figures would support them

As a possible solution to the current situation, another ministry swap is often mentioned in the public sphere.

However, theatre and film director Jonas Tertelis says that steps must be taken gradually – the most important position at the moment is to separate Nemuno Aušra from the Ministry of Culture.

„The most important thing for us is an apparent and specific position that Nemuno Aušra should not be part of the ministry and culture,“ he said.

„Where, who, how, why – we cannot decide that. But we would very much like to be involved in some discussions where our issue would be on the table, rather than other issues,“ added Tertelis.

The media reported that as the Social Democrats sought solutions regarding the Ministry of Energy, Nemuno Aušra was offered several options – not only the Ministry of Culture, but also the ministries responsible for internal affairs and health. However, on Monday, ELTA had already announced that the position of medical representatives should not become an object of exchange, let alone fall into the hands of Nemuno Aušra.

When asked what the cultural community would do if groups belonging to the internal affairs or healthcare system protested against Nemuno Aušra, Gelūnas assured that the response would depend on the specific situation.

„We would respond to the specific situation. If strikes broke out in the health sector or among internal affairs employees, I think we would support them. But again, I think, and I don't know if such a situation will arise,“ he emphasised.

ELTA reminds us that on Sunday, a warning strike called „This May Be the Last Time“ took place in various cities and towns across Lithuania, with artists, musicians, museum workers, actors, and performers demanding that the Ministry of Culture be separated from Žemaitaitis's „Nemuno aušra.“

The warning strike took place even though on Friday, Ignotas Adomavičius, the Minister of Culture delegated by Nemuno Aušra, resigned from his post. However, representatives of the Cultural Assembly emphasised that this does not resolve their primary demand – to separate the cultural community from Nemuno Aušra.

Cultural figures are also circulating a petition, which has already garnered over 80,000 signatures.

Due to the decision to transfer the Ministry of Culture to Nemuno Aušra, several cultural institutions and initiatives have distanced themselves from the Presidency, the Ministry of Culture, and the Government and have terminated their cooperation.