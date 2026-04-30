Sirens will sound: Lithuania to conduct warning system test

The Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) reports that at the same time, warning messages will be sent to residents via mobile phones and through the „LT72“ mobile app.

PAGD emphasize that this is a scheduled test – the siren signal does not indicate a real threat.

According to the PAGD, upon hearing the sirens or receiving an alert, residents should tune in to Lithuanian National radio or television and familiarize themselves with the information being broadcast – this is how one should act in a real emergency as well.

Alert notifications will be sent to all mobile phone users, but they are only received by devices where the alert function is enabled. Residents are advised to check their phone settings in advance and enable the receipt of alert notifications. Instructions are available on the website lt72.lt and in the mobile app „LT72“.

After checking, residents are invited to share their experience. According to the PAGD, if you do not receive a notification, it is important to note this in the survey on the website lt72.lt.

The public warning system is designed to provide immediate notification of threats to life, health, or property, so its operation must be tested regularly. Such tests are usually conducted twice a year in Lithuania, but are organized more frequently if necessary (for example, three siren tests were conducted in Lithuania last year).

During the most recent siren test (in December 2025), approximately 1160 sirens were activated throughout Lithuania, of which 2.6 percent failed to activate, compared to 5.4 percent during the previous test. This shows that consistent testing not only identifies but also reduces system deficiencies.

Currently, siren warnings reach about 69 percent of the population in Lithuania. The system continues to be strengthened – new sirens are being installed, existing ones are being modernized, and centralized management is being expanded. It is planned that by 2029, warning coverage will reach about 75 percent of the population.