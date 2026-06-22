Sprints Foundation allocates 1 million euros to strengthen investigative journalism in Lithuania

Currently, the Lithuanian Investigative Journalism Fund has a capital of EUR 4.1 million. A total of 105 individuals and 12 organisations have already contributed to the fund.

„Investigative journalism helps ensure the accountability of government institutions and organisations and strengthens an open society. Pamatai recognises and supports journalists who carry out this complex work, which requires a great deal of time and resources. We are pleased to contribute to an initiative that strengthens transparency, trust, and democratic values,“ said Henrik Persson, managing partner at Sprints, as quoted in the press release.

Sprints is reportedly one of Europe’s leading technology growth funds, with offices in London, Stockholm, Milan, and Luxembourg.

The fund invests in fast-growing technology companies with the potential to become category leaders. The firm’s investments include Vinted, Revolut, Checkout.com, and Flightradar24. Through the Sprints Foundation, the firm allocates 10 per cent of its investment returns to carefully selected charitable initiatives.

This month, the winners of the first Pamatai investigative journalism award were announced. The EUR 200,000 prize was awarded to Andrius Tapinas and Šarūnas Černiauskas for their investigative series „Sureikšminkim,“ produced by the Siena Centre for Investigative Journalism and Laisvės TV.