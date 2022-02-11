The new payment platform strengthens positions in the financial market

„Empowering young businesses with global reach and helping them build their footprint internationally is our main goal at Nium. Addressing and overcoming the constraints of local payments infrastructures is a real need for companies, such as FINCI. This partnership will give FINCI customers access to more markets, allowing them to make payments in real time at competitive FX rates, with no hidden fees or additional transactional costs,“ says Frederick Crosby, Chief Revenue Officer at Nium.

FINCI has a unique vision for how to bring a range of useful services and technologies together into one environment to better the financial lives of its customers. Through partnerships with companies like Nium, FINCI hopes to expand services to Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s aim is to help businesses in industries like shipping, IT, aircraft management, logistics, trading and construction to achieve a faster, cheaper and more efficient payments ecosystem.

„Our partnership with Nium is all about making it easier for FINCI customers to move money around the world,“ said Mihails Kuznecovs, Chief Executive Officer at FINCI. „Whether that’s simply an individual sending money to family overseas; or, a business that needs to make or receive payments in local currencies – quickly, easily and cost effectively, Nium provides us with advanced technology, global reach and frictionless service. That’s good news for our business and even better news for our customers.“