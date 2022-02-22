The Baltic states got their first large-scale data center

‘Data centers are the physical foundation of our current and future digital society, without which our way of life and business activities would be unthinkable. Greenergy’s top-tier and high energy efficiency data center will increase the competitiveness of the Estonian economy and will create the necessary infrastructure for the digital transformation,’ said the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt after participating in the opening. According to him, up until now, there was no such digital infrastructure in Estonia, and the new data center will remarkably increase the competitiveness of the companies of this area. It will also create favourable conditions for foreign companies to offer their services on the Estonian or Baltic market.

Founding the Greenergy Data Centers took more than five years to get from its inception to opening, and experts from six countries participated in the process. ‘The complex opened today conforms to all of the highest international security standards and aims at 25% higher energy efficiency than the market’s average,’ said the author of the idea to create the data center, Kert Evert. ‘Technologically speaking, we are at the absolute top of the world.’ The first building, opened today, spans 14,500 square metres. The total planned capacity of the complex is 31.5 MW – in other words, the center’s electrical connections could cover the energy needs of a smaller town.

Since the data center must be prepared for the unexpected and always function, every important support system of the complex is duplicated. In some places, back-up systems have their own back-up systems. For example, there will be as many as eight fibre optic connection cables entering the territory, and they will reach the building from four different sides.

Security fences, roadblocks, rotating cameras with motion and heat sensors take care of the data center’s security, and the entire complex is covered by a 360-camera surveillance system. Only those who are authorised will have access to the data center, which will be, among other things, ensured by a biometric identification.

The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund provided funding for the founding of the facility. All Baltic states have also invested in the fund.