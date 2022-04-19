The newly formed Lithuanian Lobbyists Association – a modern approach to dialogue

The founders of the association approved the association’s bylaws, which stipulate that lobbyists registered in accordance with the procedure established by the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, as well as persons who represent legal entities or other organisations or their subdivisions carrying out lobbying activities, will be eligible for membership in the association. The lobbying professionals who established the association adopted a founding declaration, one of the statements of which declares that lobbying is an indispensable element of any democracy and legislative process, which not only ensures and enables the implementation of the representation of the interests of all groups of society but also exercises democratic control over the activities of political and administrative institutions.

Liudas Basiulis (lawyer at Neste Lietuva), Algis Čaplikas (partner at Socium Agency, a consultancy, lobbying, and public relations agency), Kristina Nemaniūtė – Gagė (chairperson of the Association of Lithuanian Pharmacies), Arnas Neverauskas (lobbyist), Andrius Reznikovas (project manager at Meta Advisory Lithuania), Inga Volungevičiūtė (associate partner at law firm WALLESS), and Mantas Zakarka (partner at lobbying firm Vento Nuovo) have been elected as members of the board.

The founding meeting approved the Code of Ethics of the Lithuanian Lobbyists’ Association and elected its ethics commission, whose members are to be Gabrielė Andrašiūnienė (partner of the lobbying firm Vento Nuovo), Artūras Bakšinskas (lobbyist), Saulius Galadauskas (president of the Lithuanian Brewers’ Guild), Martynas Nagevičius (president of the Lithuanian Renewable Energy Confederation), and Andrius Romanovskis (partner at Meta Advisory Lithuania).

Andrius Romanovskis, a member of the ethics committee of the new association, notes that the Code of Ethics approved at the founding meeting of the Lithuanian Lobbyists Association will be a new and important tool to develop the highest standards of professionalism in the lobbying sector. „We believe that professional ethics is the foundation of every lobbyist’s activity. Therefore, with the new Code of Ethics, lobbyists for the first time publicly state the most important principles of their work – transparency, professionalism and respect,“ says Mr Romanovskis.

The association is open to all lobbying professionals who meet the requirements set out in the Statutes approved at the constituent assembly. The association’s initial work will be focused on addressing the practical challenges of lobbying, raising public awareness of lobbying and its benefits, as well as ensuring smooth, open and trust-based cooperation between interest groups and politicians, representatives of state and municipal institutions.