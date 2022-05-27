Baltijos Gildija shareholder has no ties to pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine

Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to a natural interest among Western societies in the current and former links of various organisations and individuals with pro-aggressor figures. In this context, the Lithuanian public sphere has recalled the 2021 journalistic investigation into the links between current and former shareholders of Baltijos Gildija and those undermining Ukraine.

Oksana Kushnir, a Cypriot national of Ukrainian origin and the sole ultimate beneficiary of Baltijos Gildija, says that the Lithuanian public has a legitimate interest in raising questions but is saddened by the misinterpretations and one-sidedness of the current situation.

„My family and I do not have and have never had any personal or business relationship with Viktor Medvedchuk. My companies and I are not on any Western sanctions list. We have successfully passed checks by banks, services, and business partners in Lithuania and other EU countries. In addition, my husband has been subject to personal sanctions by the Russian Federation since 2021. At the same time, my husband has taken a strong pro-Ukrainian stance: the Ukrainian construction company he heads has refused Russian construction materials, transferred EUR 0.5 million to the army, bought and transferred thousands of vests and tank traps, 200 tonnes of foodstuffs, transferred a medical centre it owns for the needs of the soldiers, and transported medicines and medical equipment, among others. We have never wanted to interfere in the Lithuanian public sphere, but in recent months we have felt unjustified accusations, and we want to dispel these doubts by expressing our strong pro-Ukrainian and pro-Western stance,“ Ms Kushnir commented.

Volodymyr Kravets, the former shareholder of Baltijos Gildija and current shareholder of Axis, a member of the Kyiv city council and a businessman who, together with the whole Ukrainian nation, is fighting against Russian aggression, echoes her sentiments. Mr Kravets is active in the field of aid to the population and the military, and since the early days of the war, he has dedicated his hotel in Kyiv to a press centre for foreign journalists.

„In our hotel, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Defence has set up a press centre for foreign journalists so that the world would know what is really happening. It hosts daily accreditation of foreign media representatives, briefings, and press conferences with the participation of top representatives of the Armed Forces, the Prosecutor General’s Office, other Ukrainian and foreign politicians, officials, and mayors of Ukrainian cities,“ says Mr Kravets. He also invites Lithuanian politicians and media representatives to visit the press centre in Kyiv.

Mr Kushnir said that the anxiety felt in Lithuania is completely understandable and that dialogue and discussion are also needed.

„We could have reacted immediately, but our priority was and remains to help the Ukrainian people and officers. But at the same time, we are still doing business in Lithuania, and we are concerned about the interests of the public of this friendly country that supports Ukraine in every way, as well as those of our business partners and clients. We understand and respond because we want to live in a cleaner, democratic, and free Ukraine ourselves,“ says Ms Kushnir.