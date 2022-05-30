Lithuanian start-up Inion Software’s revenue quadruples in Q1 2022.

„Our rapid growth is a natural consequence of the fact that the entire solar market is growing just as fast. Our success depends precisely on how quickly we learn to adapt to this overall market growth. For example, in 2020, we had 50 solar power plants connected to our system, while in 2021, we will have 200. And the results of the first quarter of this year only confirm our ambitions, which are growing year by year. They make it increasingly possible to confidently predict that 2022 will be the company’s most productive year in its relatively short history. In addition, Inion Software plans to attract investments this year, and the proceeds would be used for even faster development,“ says Šarūnas Stanaitis, CEO of Inion Software.

According to the company’s representatives, in the first quarter of this year, the significant growth in the start-up’s sales was driven by its entry into a new market – Spain. The start-up has entered into cooperation with Abora Solar, one of the most successful hybrid solar power companies in the world.

The company’s development of an energy management system for battery management will also contribute to its rapid growth. Currently, many battery system manufacturers are looking for management solutions to enable the sale of their batteries. Inion Software is already working with several battery system manufacturers, and new product sales are already planned for the end of the year.

Inion Software notes that the overall growth of the solar market in Europe has been particularly accelerated by the major geopolitical challenges at the beginning of the year. These have led to much faster decision making, which in some ways is very beneficial for the future.

For example, recent discussions at the European Commission have focused on concrete measures to grow the solar industry as quickly as possible. This is just to reduce energy dependence on Russia as much as possible.

„China is currently the world’s absolute leader in solar energy production, followed by countries such as the United States of America, India, Japan and Vietnam.

Europe is still lagging behind the leaders, but recent decisions are encouraging. And the good signs are increasing every year. For example, statistics show that in 2021, the European Union as a whole will have 25.9 GW of new solar power plants connected to the grid, an increase of 34% compared to 2020 (when only 19.3 GW were connected). It is clear that solar energy production in Europe is moving forward at an accelerating pace,“ said Dr. Stanaitis.

Inion Software is a company developing a solar power plant monitoring platform that connects different solar power plants in one place. Such platform is an integral tool for operation and maintenance companies, which greatly facilitates the maintenance of power plants and saves maintenance costs.