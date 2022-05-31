Payment platform developers Nuvei open new office in Lithuania

Following Nuvei’s acquisition of the Simplex group of companies in Canada last autumn, the Lithuanian office has contributed significantly to the company’s growth and success.

„We are delighted to share the opening of our new office in Vilnius and to announce that we have places and opportunities for professionals,“ says Yuval Ziv, president of Nuvei, who has been with the group for more than 15 years, „The decision to open an office in Lithuania was a logical step in our growth strategy as we expand our team in Vilnius and globally.“ Further development of Simplex by Nuvei and Nuvei products is planned in Lithuania, including a payment platform for business, an e-banking platform for business and individual users, and payment card issuance.

In the emerging business and banking district on the banks of the River Neris (Lvivo str. 37, Vilnius), the new office is located in a 2,000 sqm space on the top floor of a building. The new building has been awarded BREEAM Excellent certification, which ensures the efficiency of natural and artificial lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation.

Juozas Kaminskas, head of the Lithuanian division, says that the number of professionals working in the company is expected to increase to 140 by the end of the year.

„Digital payments are gaining momentum as businesses look for new ways to grow their e-commerce volumes. This is why alternative payment methods are becoming a key catalyst for the changes we see in the financial services sector and other high-growth areas,“ said Kaminskas.

The team at the Lithuanian division focuses on product development, research and development, compliance, and customer service. Simplex is a leading business-to-business payment platform providing traditional financial (fiat) services to cryptocurrency exchanges and operators, connecting market participants, including exchanges, brokers, and liquidity providers.

Mr Kaminiskas elaborates that the company is consistently improving its products and services and is constantly looking for talent to join its growing, challenging and problem-solving team.

According to the Lithuania division head, Nuvei and Simplex by Nuvei employ fintech professionals from the European Union and the United Kingdom with diverse life, cultural and professional backgrounds.

„The company’s doors are open to all professionals from Ukraine who fit our business profile. We are ready to welcome Ukrainians into our team and will do our best to help them get established wherever they are in Europe,“ says Kaminskas.

„Nuvei directly supports its employees and in March initiated a programme with a fund of USD 500,000. „Under this programme, we will double the donation made by each Nuvei employee to a charity supporting Ukraine. It is of utmost importance to us to help those who are most in need right now,“ says the head of the Lithuania division about the initiative.

Nuvei employs more than 1,460 people. Nuvei has offices worldwide, with around 900 employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Earlier this month, the company reported that Nuvei’s revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the first quarter of 2022 grew 73% to USD124.6 million. The international portfolio of alternative payment services increased to more than 550.

About Nuvei:

Nuvei is a payment platform of the future. It is designed to facilitate and accelerate the growth of business organisations by providing businesses with all the necessary payment channels and tools to reach consumers around the world easily and quickly. Nuvei provides customers with financial services including premium collection, benefits administration, e-banking, card issuance, and risk and fraud prevention services.

The company enables businesses to reach consumers in more than 200 markets and acts as a local business-to-business payment partner in 45 markets. Nuvei also offers customers access to 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrency payments, payment wallets, etc. Each Nuvei partner receives payment services and customer insights, ensuring that business partners can successfully exploit the opportunities that arise – working both locally and globally with a single Nuvei technology solution.