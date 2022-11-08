MC Grupė: we will continue the crisis practice of sharing the burden of the difficult times with tenants

Responsibility has been taken following an assessment of past crises

„We have taken this decision for all our tenants because we are convinced that we must face the challenges of the difficult times with a united front. We feel responsible, and we have had a number of previous crises and know that each one is like a wave that passes – it goes in cycles. So now we just have to pull ourselves together and use our professionalism, our expertise – instead of waiting passively for worse times to come. Our tenants support our position. We hope that they will be able to be calm and plan how to survive in difficult times“, says Audrius Mockus, Managing Director of MC Grupė.

MC Grupė, which started its real estate rental business more than 20 years ago, currently rents more than 20,000 sqm on Verkių Street – in the shopping centre Unideco and in the territory of Medžio centras. More than 90 companies are currently engaged in retail, warehouse and office activities here – the vast majority of them are engaged in the construction and finishing materials trade.

„Our tenants are our business partners, and we base this partnership on the principles of responsible business practices. This helps to maintain good relations in the long term,“ explains the MC Group CEO.

Losses are amortised by past decisions and faith in the long-term success of the business

According to Mockus, MC Grupė today can be proud of its consistent strategy of stability – since the beginning of the liberalisation of the electricity market, it has been concluding fixed-price contracts, which allow both landlords and tenants to plan their electricity costs. On the other hand, MC Group will cover the increase in all other costs related to its rental activities out of its own pocket, as the rates of these charges will not be indexed until the beginning of April next year.

„With this decision, we aim to make life easier for our tenants and give them peace of mind, helping them to balance their expenses in difficult times. At the same time, we understand that this will inevitably affect our company's performance. Our company will have to pay higher prices for maintenance, cleaning and security services, heating, and marketing measures,“ says the CEO.

A. Mockus is encouraged by the fact that Unideco and Medžio centras have already managed to survive several crises. Moreover, as experience shows, the crisis is felt the longest in this business segment: if construction and real estate sales are still going on, finishing will be necessary.

„Next year, we forecast a drop of up to 30 per cent in real estate sales, and later this segment will recover – faster or slower, depending on the specifics of the changing economic situation. In the meantime, property prices and prices of goods in the finishing segment should stabilise – neither falling nor rising. Of course, some market players may be unable to cope with the difficult times and will have to give way to others. In the current circumstances, we rely on the uniqueness of our retail space, which combines a wide range of building and finishing product retailers and multi-purpose premises, as well as on the quality and expertise of our showroom consultants, who are either business owners or long-term traders,“ says A. Mockus.

He also suggests that everyone should take a broader view of difficulties, reminding them that life is like a zebra: the black stripe is always replaced by a white one.