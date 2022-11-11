Cloud computing – the core technology of the future: how to make a smooth transition?

A smooth transition to cloud computing requires the use of modern technological tools, the choice of trusted partners and training for staff. The most important trends in cloud migration and how to make it really smooth will be discussed at the free CEE Smooth Cloud Migration event on 16 November. It is organised by Crayon, a multinational company offering artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud and software solutions.

Experienced experts in the field, including Linas Peciura, Delivery and Cloud Services Team Lead Crayon Baltics, and Milos Kitanovic, Global Cloud Services Technical Presales consultant, will discuss the most relevant aspects of the migration to the Cloud.

Strategy is the first step to success

Moving data to the cloud can initially seem like a complicated and time-consuming process, which is why a detailed migration plan is essential.

„Many organisations start their move to the cloud without dedicating sufficient time and attention to developing and implementing a strategy. However, successful adoption of technology solutions requires a thorough cloud migration plan, as the requirements for a specific application or data set may vary. For this reason, we will not only talk about the necessity of strategic thinking, but also highlight the most important features of a successful migration,“ observes Linas Pečiūra.

Going to the cloud with a trusted partner

There are many questions to consider when developing a data migration plan: what tools are needed for the migration, what data is most important and will all of it be needed for future work? These are just some of the complexities that AWS Migration Competency partners help thousands of organisations migrate to the cloud using state-of-the-art migration techniques.

“Crayon can offer our customers extensive AWS Center of Excellence tools to help accelerate cloud adoption and reduce the migration cost bubble that often occurs in the early stages of migration. Migration Competency Partner companies help customers to obtain funding for the deployment of this technology and have a wide range of experience in implementing a smooth transition to cloud computing,” says Milos Kitanovic.

Crayon has over 20 years of experience in software and cloud optimization services in all these aspects. Headquarters in Oslo, Norway, the company has more than 3,500 employees across nearly 40 countries. The company has the highest partner statuses with vendors such as Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Oracle, Google, Workplace from Meta, and others. Crayon has been named Microsoft's Best Global Partner in AI and ML and we are one of the few Microsoft partners in the world to hold the title of Azure Expert MSP Managed Services Provider.) Also, in 2021 Crayon was named a Leader by Gartner in the Software Asset Management Managed Services category for the second consecutive year. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.