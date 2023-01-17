Forbes focuses on the uniqueness of Lithuanian spa services

Benefits for the client and restoration of physical and psychological balance are undoubtedly the priorities of the masters in their product development. Customer-oriented services do not go unnoticed and secure a unique and appreciated place in the market. SPA VILNIUS has been developing services for twenty years, with the highest quality and personal attention to guests and their needs. It has improved its processes daily and at every step, learning from every positive or negative guest feedback. This is the origin of the term Your Relaxness - because every guest is welcomed for a royal stay. Although it is only a tagline, it clearly defines and demonstrates the attitude of the entire SPA VILNIUS team towards their guests and the feeling created at every step of the visit.

In order to achieve ambitious goals, the human touch of the team is the most important, which is why the company has created a system of mastery levels that encourages the development and creativity of its specialists. The highest level of excellence is awarded to professionals who have worked in the field for more than 5 years, who continuously learn, improve their qualifications, participate in professional championships and competitions, share their experience with young colleagues and create their own original procedure.

Original treatments are unique services that are not available anywhere else in the world - only at SPA VILNIUS. Our authentic treatments have already been praised by one of the most famous British publications, The Sunday Times, and recently the unique Mineral Water Goat Milk Bath with Wild Berries and Foot Massage with Buckwheat Therapy has been praised and recommended in the most influential US magazine Forbes by Debbi Kickham, a journalist who has been writing on luxury travel for 25 years, and a former "Robb Report" magazine editor.

All of the treatments highlighted by the author are an exclusive experience of a journey through all the senses, creating total relaxation and restoring balance to the body and inner peace, with a special focus on treatments that promote the idea of Lithuanianness, which even became a Forbes choice.

Inspired by the Forbes award - a programme with a Lithuanian flavour

Forbes points out that buckwheat is not just a common dish on Lithuanian tables. SPA VILNIUS also uses the good qualities of buckwheat in its signature therapy. The foot massage with buckwheat therapy is based on the uniqueness and benefits of buckwheat. The feet have many active points connected to organs throughout the body. Buckwheat acts as a micro-massage tool during this treatment, stimulating the muscles and the active points under the skin in a pleasant and effective way and helping to relax the feet more deeply.

This is what has become the main focus of the new, Lithuanian-inspired SPA VILNIUS programme. The programme complements buckwheat therapy with the benefits of mineral baths, another unique feature of Lithuanian spas.

Guests can choose from a number of mineral bath options, including the Forbes-recognised goat milk bath with forest berries. Not only will it make you feel true Your Relaxness, like Cleopatra, but your skin will also be enriched with vital substances, minerals and vitamin complexes as your body is immersed in a bath enriched with milk proteins and marine collagen.

As in all SPA VILNIUS programmes, guests will be offered health advice, a mineral water treatment course, movement therapy and a mineral water pool and sauna complex.

The Forbes-recommended programme is available at SPA VILNIUS Druskininkai. To enjoy other original programmes and treatments and to feel the power of craftsmanship, you can visit all three branches of SPA VILNIUS in Druskininkai, Anykščiai or the Day Spa in Vilnius. Here, according to your health needs or leisure interests, you can choose from 10 carefully prepared programmes and 20 original treatments or dozens of different types of massages, facials and body treatments to pamper your skin.