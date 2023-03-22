Citus Projects: 100% completion registered in Miško ardai, Phase II in Vilnius

In the second phase of the project, out of 119 apartments, only 4 remained vacant (97% sold). In the third phase, you can currently choose from 35 (62 in total; 44% sold). All three phases will comprise 286 apartments in the prestigious segment, A+ energy class, with various layouts, 1-4 rooms, 36-102 sqm, the most attractive of which are the two-storey apartments on the superstructure, resembling individual houses in the tree tops.

The total number of parking spaces (in the parking lot under the buildings) is planned to be 328, the number of bicycle storage spaces is planned to be 134, and a separate bicycle storage space of 60 spaces is located in a reconstructed former bunker.

The investment for the whole project will amount to around €30 million. The project developer is Celijus JSC, an investment company for closed-end informed investors, the project manager is Citus, and the construction manager for the third phase is Citus Construction.

“With the project Miško ardai, I dare say we have opened and shaped Burbiškės as an attractive urban location. Before Miško ardai, development in the area was only along the Eišiškių highway, away from the city centre. Meanwhile, the area, which included the beautiful, huge Burbiškės Forest Park, looked like a place without connection to Vilnius.

We found this location very attractive and decided to invest there. Of course, we had problems with the installation of the infrastructure that was not there, so it was a really difficult project, but we broke the ice, and now we have two more projects alongside other companies. Although only one of them has recently started construction, in the long term, the site will be a very cosy and attractive settlement surrounded by a large, mature forest offering a wide range of recreational and active leisure opportunities. On the other hand, there is not much space for new projects here, as the surrounding area is state forest so the location will retain its exclusivity,” says Mantas Galdikas, Director of Citus.

The surrounding areas are also seeing growing investment, with commercial and other projects planned. The Nordika shopping, entertainment and leisure campus, Ikea and Decathlon stores are located 2.5 km away, Promo Cash&Carry shopping mall is going up nearby, and another shopping centre is planned at the entrance to Burbiškių Street.

Under the slogan "Holiday at home. Every day", the project is easily and quickly accessible from the commercial district of Vilnius - Konstitucijos Ave. (approx. 6 km, 10 min. by car or 5.4 km, 20 min. by bicycle), the City Hall, Dawn Gate or any other point of the Old Town (approx. 4.5 km, 7-8 min. by car or about 3.5 km, 13-14 min. by bike), Paupys (6 km, 11 min. by car; 4.3 km, 17 min. by bike), and Liepkalnis amusement park (about 4.5 km, 11 min. by car), or Vingis Park (less than 3 km, 5 min. by car).

The history of the project is also interesting. A military facility has occupied the site since the period when Vilnius was occupied by Poland. Therefore, several studies had to be carried out to find out whether the soil or the environment was contaminated. However, the Soviet-era repair shops that took place later on the site did not leave any significant "heritage", so the project was sufficient to clean the soil surface.

The project's buildings form a coherent architectural ensemble, designed by the team of Vilniaus architektūros studija, with a close relationship to the environment of Burbiškių Forest. The Miško ardai houses are arranged in such a way that all three phases, formed in the shape of a triangle on the site of the former buildings, frame the inner park and "let in" the existing terrain and the forest through the one side left open. The courtyard covers an area of 1 hectare, approximately the size of Cathedral Square in Vilnius. It has 14 recreational, active leisure and entertainment areas. These include a swimming pool, an amphitheatre, a celebration dome, table tennis, pergolas and more. Part of the courtyard with the pool, dome, stairs, recreation area table tennis, and the bicycle storage in the former bunker have already been built with the project's first phase.

The Miško ardai has distinctive architectural elements, such as the canopy height and roof-top superstructures, each of which is like an individual house surrounded by terraces on all sides. They feature penthouses or loft apartments with 8 m high ceilings, pitched roofs with dormer windows resembling attics, mezzanines and spacious terraces.

Outside the courtyard is the Burbiškių Forest Park - 170 hectares of wild walking and jogging trails and bicycle tracks. All the apartments in the project are special: the houses are arranged in such a way that all the windows show as few walls and as much greenery as possible. Each apartment will have a large, 9-square-metre balcony.