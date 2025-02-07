The most powerful rooftop solar power plant in the Baltics has been switched on at the SBA furniture company Inno Line

Viktoras Pivorius, Head of SBA Inno Line, says: „With one of our core principles – to have the lowest possible impact on the environment – we can now say that we are a consumer and a producer of green energy. This decision demonstrates our decisive steps towards greater sustainability and will help us manage our electricity costs. We already use solar energy for our needs – the plant has been in test mode since mid-December. It will meet 24% of Inno Line's annual energy demand in full operation and should pay for itself within 5 years“.

According to him, the 7,292 solar modules on the roof cover an area of 29,700 sqm, equivalent to Trafalgar Square in central London. The system is estimated to generate 3.1 GWh of electricity in its first year of operation, roughly the average annual consumption of a settlement the size of Juodkrantė, consisting of 700–800 households.

The Inno Line solar power plant will begin operating continuously after completing complex and on-site tests and finalising the coordination with ESO (Electricity and Gas Distribution Operator) and the National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT). All necessary procedures are expected to be completed within a couple of months.

It is estimated that the solar energy generated by the Inno Line will prevent the release of around 1,111.5 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. It is equivalent to two plane rides around the Earth or the emissions of almost 250 cars per year.

This is not the first solar power plant on the roofs of SBA companies. A 1 MW power plant has been operating on the roof of Klaipėdos Baldai for five years. It meets about 8% of the company's annual energy demand.