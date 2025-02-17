Darnu Group completes €30 million construction of Vilnius Business Park near Ukmergės Street

The two new buildings on a 4.2 ha plot of land at Sedulų g. 2 can now accommodate 34 businesses and around 1,000 employees. A large parking area for nearly 500 cars is located next to the new complex, along with charging stations for electric vehicles.

According to Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, the new premises are fully equipped with high-quality finishes, and their layout aligns with the expectations of the current market.

„Considering the preferences of our clients and market demands, this complex stands out for having a higher proportion of office and retail space compared to the earlier phases. In addition to the versatile space and high-quality fit-out, buyers or tenants also value the energy efficiency features, such as individual metering and the option to install solar power systems. As sustainability becomes an increasingly vital aspect of every business, the option to operate in high-performance buildings is gaining importance, not only for cost reduction but also for other benefits,“ says M. Čiplys.

The new Vilnius Business Park is already home to companies such as MS Projects, IDV Group, Ramrent, Hidora, Padangų Parkas, Čitas, Baltic Forest, Litmax Trading, and several other businesses.

According to M. Čiplys, companies choosing to set up here consider not only the technical features of the premises but also the location, well-developed public infrastructure, and accessibility. The latter is a key factor, and the construction of the Tarandė Tunnel, set to begin this spring, will further enhance daily operations by enabling a more even distribution of traffic, reducing congestion, and improving connectivity to the city. The tunnel is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

Darnu Group, the leading company in the retail and stock-office space segment in the capital city, has currently developed nearly 50,000 sqm of such premises. In addition to these premises, Darnu Group developed its first 24,000 sqm project of this type in 2022, also located on Ukmergės Street. The company also completed an 8,200 sqm development on Gariūnai Street in December of last year.