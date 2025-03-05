SBA Group’s Robotex has refined its strategy and is now led by S. Bikauskas

S. Bikauskas, CEO of Robotex, states: „Challenges in the labour market and rapid wage growth are driving Lithuanian manufacturers to invest more in automation to remain competitive globally. To better respond to their needs for specialisation, we have refined our company strategy and the main lines of our activities over the past year. For this year, our team has set ambitious goals: to double sales compared to 2024 to more than EUR 5 million. We can forecast such results by the number of projects to be implemented, the contracts signed so far, and negotiations on new orders“.

According to S. Bikauskas, by deepening expertise through competencies, the company plans to expand the team at the operational level, focusing on three main areas: wood processing and furniture production, food industry and logistics. Over the last two years, the company has implemented new projects and developed unique solutions. S. Bikauskas claims that the first Robotex product was created during this period, which is planned to be mass-produced and offered to furniture manufacturing businesses investing in process automation. Additionally, tailored solutions have been developed for clients in strategic business areas, requiring only minimal customisation to meet individual needs.

S. Bikauskas concludes: „One of the key aspects of robotics today is integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven processes. The most significant part of Robotex solutions relies on visual systems, accelerating automation and enabling the implementation of highly complex projects“.

About Robotex: Robotex, a subsidiary company of SBA Group, deploys robotics and automation solutions in the furniture manufacturing, wood processing, food processing, logistics and logistics industries. Through these projects, many based on artificial intelligence and big data, businesses are increasing production efficiency, ensuring more stable product quality, reducing production costs and helping employees avoid physically demanding and monotonous work. The company's services range from consulting and developing a robotics strategy to designing a customised solution and servicing and maintaining the robots already in place.