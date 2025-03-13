J. Baltrušis-Baltrušaitis has been appointed as the Head of three SBA furniture manufacturing companies

He replaced Andrius Lickan, who led Visagino Linija, and Jurgita Radzevičė, who had been temporarily managing Klaipėdos Baldai and Šilutės Baldai. Radzevičė will continue to lead SBA Home, which centrally oversees the business development, new expansion projects, talent acquisition, and financial control of four SBA furniture manufacturing companies.

Jurgita Radzevičė, Head of SBA Home: "The decision to make the changes was driven by a determination to improve and optimise management. The three companies under the new director's leadership use similar furniture production technologies, so we have decided to consolidate their management under one leadership. It is especially important that Justas, who has been appointed to this position, is a great example of internal career growth—over seven years in various business development roles within the company, he has proven his ability to take on new responsibilities and has an in-depth understanding of processes, products, clients, consumers, and the team. I do not doubt this will be a key factor in achieving ambitious goals".

J. Baltrušis-Baltrušaitis concludes: "The main challenges in the new role are implementing a performance-based culture, retaining and attracting existing talent to enable us to absorb the new range of products as quickly as possible, and increasing our market share. This year, we have planned investments of as much as EUR 25 million in all three companies for new technologies and process modernisation. So, I hope these changes will accelerate efficiency improvements and enhance our competitive advantage".

The SBA group owns five furniture manufacturing companies in Lithuania and a logistics centre. It employs over 3000 people. SBA has also decided to invest in the USA and plans to open a new furniture factory there. It is expected to be operational by the end of this year.