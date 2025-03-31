The newly updated Board of the SBA company Robotex is chaired by V. Pivorius

V. Pivorius, the new Chairman of the Board of Robotex: „Robotics and automation solutions based on artificial intelligence and big data are the key to success for Lithuanian businesses in securing competitive leadership. That's why specialised robotics companies must cooperate closely with their clients to offer them highly efficient solutions. I believe that the experience of the companies I lead in collaboration with Robotex will contribute to the development of innovative solutions, will help to strengthen the company's leadership in the Lithuanian market and accelerate its international expansion“.

V. Pivorius has worked for the SBA group since 2018 as a Head of Production at Šilutės Baldai. In 2021, he was appointed Director of Klaipėda Baldai and simultaneously headed Šilutės Baldai. Since the beginning of this year, V. Pivorius has taken on the Director role at Inno Line, a furniture factory based near Klaipėda.

In addition to V. Pivorius, Aurimas Likus, Head of Financial Control of the SBA group, and Artūras Jucius, Head of Projects at SBA Home, have recently been appointed to the Board of Robotex. SBA Business Risk Director Vytautas Vaškys is also on the Board.

This year, Robotex aims to double sales compared to 2024, reaching over EUR 5 million. Such results are forecasted based on the number of projects planned for implementation, contracts signed so far, and negotiations for new orders. The company also plans to expand its operational team and focus on services for wood processors and furniture manufacturers, the food industry, and logistics.

About Robotex:

The SBA company Robotex implements robotics and automation solutions for furniture manufacturing, wood processing, logistics, and other businesses. Through these projects, many of which are powered by artificial intelligence and big data, companies increase production efficiency, ensure consistent product quality, reduce manufacturing costs, and help employees avoid physically demanding and monotonous tasks. The company offers a wide range of services, from consultations and developing robotisation strategies to creating tailored solutions and the technical servicing and maintenance of already installed robots.