Forest planting events have begun in Lithuania: over 30,000 saplings were planted in just a few hours

Over 85 000 saplings in total

Valdas Kaubrė, Director General of VMU, stated: „Thousands of people participate in the forest planting events every spring, contributing to one of the most important stages of the forest cycle. It is also a decades-long tradition that provides opportunities for communities to get out into the forests, learn about the reforestation process and contribute to a greener Lithuania. Initiatives by business communities to join the foresters also have a major impact on this initiative. For the fourth year in a row, the SBA team has gathered in large numbers on the same day and paid tribute to our nature, and we believe that such initiatives will encourage other business organisations to do the same“.

Gabija Rakauskaitė, Head of SBA group's Real Estate Communications and Social Initiatives Coordinator, continued: „Tree planting has become an integral part of the SBA group and Volunteering Wave initiative. Over four years, together with our team, we have replanted more than 85,000 trees and have no intention of stopping. Tree planting is an opportunity for our volunteers to make their homeland greener, so they come together after the calm of winter and kick off the new volunteering season with a bang. Although only SBA employees and their families participate in this initiative, the SBA’s Voluteering Wave has long extended beyond the group's boundaries. Over these four years, we have continuously set an example for other business organisations, showing how volunteering can be exciting, enriching, and something to take pride in through good deeds“.

In the Norkaičiai Forest District, Klaipėda region, more than 140 SBA Group volunteers planted over 16,000 trees – pines and spruces – across 3.9 hectares. In the Jonava region, 100 volunteers planted a 1.8-hectare forest, adding 9,500 pines, spruces, and birches. At the same time, in Utena County, 50 volunteers planted nearly 1 hectare of forest, soon home to more than 3,500 young pines.

Is Lithuania's forest coverage increasing due to tree planting and logging?

According to the Director General of the State Forest Enterprise (VMU), Lithuania's forest coverage currently stands at 33.9%, which continues to grow. For comparison, in 2021, forests covered 33.7% of the country's territory.

Kaubrė explained further: „Changes in forest cover are driven by afforestation and, to a lesser extent, by special logging. However, Lithuania's increasing forest cover over time shows that change is moving in the right direction. Surprisingly, our country's forests are also protected by planned logging, which is carried out by foresters for sanitary protection. This is the main tool against tree pests, and if a disease outbreak is detected in time, we can save many hectares of Lithuania's forests“.

He said that to protect trees from pests, cutting down trees affected by pests and removing the wood from the forest in time to prevent pests from attacking nearby stands is essential. No other effective chemical or method exists to control this issue.

Kaubrė: „For example, in 2024, outbreaks of one of the most dangerous tree pests – the spruce bark beetle (Ips typographus) – were eradicated across 3,685 hectares, accounting for 95% of the affected areas. It is important to realise that pests and diseases do not choose which forest to infest. For this reason, logging occurs not only in farm forests but also in recreational forests, protected areas and close to settlements“.

Recently, coniferous tree species – particularly spruces and pines – have been most affected by disease. According to experts, pure stands (composed of a single tree species) are more susceptible to various diseases as conditions favour their spread. In contrast, mixed forests are more resilient, offering better natural defence against pests, diseases, and other challenges.

Foresters constantly combat diseases and pests using methods such as forest monitoring, timely detection of pest outbreaks, and prompt sanitary logging, which helps prevent the further spread of infections. Interestingly, forests are also protected by birds and insects. That's why foresters hang birdhouses, protect anthills, and even attract beneficial insects to settle in the forest. At the same time, harmful insects are caught using pheromone traps or specially prepared insect-attracting wood.

The SBA forest planting event is now part of the fourth consecutive year of SBA group employees initiating a wave of volunteering efforts. Over 200 volunteering initiatives have been organised, assisting families in need, Ukrainians, older adults living alone, animal shelters, various NGOs, and environmental organisations.