Paupio Turgus food court to open three new restaurants

According to Anželika Šiško, Head of Restaurant Operations and Development at Darnu Group, the addition of three new names to Paupio Turgus supports the concept of offering the widest possible variety of international cuisines – a vision that has been in place since the gastronomic space was first established.

„We are delighted with the addition of new names to Paupio Turgus. We see that our visitors are constantly seeking new experiences and truly value the variety we provide. At Ryk Lys, visitors will be able to enjoy the high-quality and increasingly popular fish & chips concept. Customers looking for great, healthier desserts will find them at Holigans, a brand already well established in this field. We have also started developing our own restaurant, Padre Duos Pipirų, which blends Mexican and Latin American flavors – cuisines that are becoming increasingly popular among Lithuanians,“ says Šiško.

Ryk Lys and Holigans are replacing Mollusca and Sugamour restaurants in Paupio Turgus, which are no longer in the gastronomic space after their operator, Saldi Kava, declared bankruptcy.

„The bankruptcy of Saldi Kava came as a bad surprise, as their businesses here were in demand and had strong turnover. From the start, we ensured that customers could find a wide variety of food at Paupio Turgus. With this in mind, we chose new operators who will continue to offer quality fish and desserts at the food court, even though the restaurants have changed,“ explains Šiško.

Developing an own restaurant, centred around the expertise of a renowned chef

In addition to the new names joining Paupio Turgus, the variety of cuisines will be further enhanced by Padre Duos Pipirų, a restaurant created by UAB DG Horeca, a hotel and catering operator belonging to UAB Darnu Group. The soon-to-open restaurant, offering Mexican and Latin American cuisines, will replace the previously operating El Jefe. The investment in the new restaurant exceeds EUR 100,000.

According to Šiško, the company decided to develop the chosen concept after recognizing the need to fill the niche for quality Latin American cuisine.

„We believe that to ensure the highest quality at Paupio Turgus food court, we must offer visitors the chance to experience a wide range of flavors. We’ve noticed that Lithuanians have a strong affinity for Latin American cuisine, yet there is still a shortage of places offering high-quality options. To create the restaurant together, we invited chef Vitalis Čižauskas, an expert in Mexican and Latin American cuisines, who has been working in this field for 12 years. We are confident that visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the menu,“ says Šiško about the new restaurant.

According to Čižauskas, by visiting the new restaurant Padre Duos Pipirų, which he is curating, gastronomic adventurers will have the opportunity to discover the uniqueness of the represented countries and their distinct, contrasting flavors.

„For people in these countries, food is not just about survival. It is a fusion of love, positive emotions, and temperament, all coming together in a perfect balance of flavours. This cuisine is characterized by strong flavours, spiciness, and vibrant colours. My goal is to express my love for guests through the food. Tacos al pastor, probably the most iconic and famous Mexican street food, Acarajé, a highlight of Brazilian street food found on every corner in Salvador, Panamanian-style fish, and Uruguayan beef tongue – these are just a few of the dishes guests at Padre Duos Pipirų will be able to enjoy,“ says Čižauskas, describing the diverse flavours offered at the new restaurant developed by DG Horeca.

This is not DG Horeca's first catering venture – the company also operates Burna House, the central bar, and Lipskio Alinė at Paupio Turgus, and owns the U restaurant at SEB Arena.

Getting ready for the warm season

Currently, Paupio Turgus is not only inviting guests to explore its new restaurants but is also actively preparing for the warm season. According to Šiško, Head of Restaurant Operations and Development at Darnu Group, the summer season will start on 31 May with the traditional Pink Soup Festival, and the food court will host a variety of events throughout the warmer months.

„Just like last year, we will again host monthly children's events. May will be a busy month for us – we’ll participate in the Street Music Days by setting up a stage for performers, and we’ll invite our guests to watch the Eurovision finals. At the end of the month, we will celebrate the Pink Soup Festival with all of Vilnius and officially open the summer season,“ the company's representative tells about their plans.

Last year, the tenant turnover of the Paupio Turgus gastronomic space, managed by Darnu Group, reached EUR 7.3 million and attracted 1.4 million visitors. Currently, Paupio Turgus, located in the Paupys district, hosts 17 different restaurants and 3 bars.