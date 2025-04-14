SBA Urban to Launch EUR 1.5 Million Bond Tranche for Nemunaičiai Development

Strong Market Interest: Over 40% of Units Already Reserved

„Amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets, we are offering investors the opportunity to earn a solid fixed return through a bond linked to a real estate development in the Nemunaičiai district,“ said Kasparas Juška, Head of Investments at SBA Urban. „Pasaka is already demonstrating strong market demand, with over 40% of the 90 available residential units reserved. This early interest significantly reduces investment risk.“

Bond Offering Details

The bond issue, valued at EUR 1.5 million, will be distributed in a single tranche. The bonds will carry an annual interest rate of 7.25%, with interest payments made semi-annually. The maturity period is two years, and the minimum investment amount is EUR 1,000. Distribution will be facilitated through the BeMyBond platform, which previously completed a successful EUR 5 million bond issue for SBA’s Vėjo Miestelis project.

Retail Investor Access

„We are pleased to continue our cooperation with SBA Urban and provide retail investors with access to another attractive investment opportunity, which is also backed by bank co-financing,“ said Indrė Dargytė, Head of the BeMyBond platform.

The subscription period for the bond issue will open on 15 April and is scheduled to close on 24 April, or earlier if the offering is fully subscribed prior to the end date.

Project Completion Targeted for Spring 2026

Situated on the left bank of the Nemunas River, Nemunaičiai is one of the largest and most strategically important urban redevelopment projects currently underway in Lithuania. SBA Urban is developing the district in partnership with investment company TABA Invest, owned by the family of Tautvydas Barštys. In 2024, SBA completed and sold all units in the first development phase, comprising more than 160 residential apartments, and has since commenced the second phase.

This second phase includes the Hermanas A-class business centre, the Pasaka residential project, and a multi-storey parking facility. Supporting infrastructure is also progressing rapidly, with the construction of a pedestrian bridge to Nemunas Island underway, major upgrades to H. and O. Minkovskių Street ongoing, and plans for the M. K. Čiurlionis Concert Hall set to begin in the near future.

High-Quality, Energy-Efficient Residential Offering

„The launch of construction for Pasaka in September marked the full-scale start of the second phase of the Nemunaičiai development,“ said Andrius Mikalauskas, Head of Urban LIVE, part of SBA Urban, which is developing the district. „Together with our partner, we plan to invest approximately EUR 280 million in the overall district development, which spans 6 hectares along the left bank of the Nemunas. Residents are expected to move into Pasaka in spring 2026.“

Constructed by general contractor Infes, the Pasaka project is a seven-storey A++ energy-class building, with the first two floors designated for commercial and medical use. The development will feature 90 one– to four-room apartments ranging from 28 to 80 square meters, with the option to combine units into larger residences of up to 160 square meters.

In addition to residential offerings, the building will include over 800 square meters of leasable commercial space, hosting a medical centre, dining establishment, and various service-oriented businesses catering to residents and office employees.

Construction Progressing Rapidly

Construction activities at the site are advancing at full speed, with three buildings currently under simultaneous development. At the Pasaka site, the installation of the second-floor slab—one of the project’s most technically complex structural elements—is nearing completion. This prestressed monolithic reinforced concrete slab will contribute to the building’s architectural signature, giving the impression that the apartments „float“ above the river. Work on the third floor and the installation of the electrical and heating systems is also underway.