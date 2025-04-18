SBA invests not only in the USA: Klaipėdos Baldai to upgrade for EUR 18 million

Upgrading – without stopping production

Justas Baltrušis-Baltrušaitis, Director of Klaipėdos Baldai, presenting the company's upgrade project:

We compete with furniture manufacturers on a global scale, which is why we constantly implement automation solutions that enhance efficiency. It allows us to maintain our competitive edge and offer customers high-quality products at the best possible price. This EUR 18 million investment is a major challenge for our team, as we plan to carry out the project by early 2026 without halting production for even a single day.

According to him, the implementation of new technologies will ensure more comfortable working conditions for employees. Workstations will become more ergonomic, and automated processes will enable more efficient and easier work. The operational equipment control system will not change significantly, making it easier for the company’s team to adapt.

Strengthening the team and increasing the number of robots by a third

Following the upgrade of Klaipėdos Baldai, the number of robots at the facility will increase by eight, reaching 34. Internal logistics will also be automated, and additional control systems will be installed to check product quality using video surveillance automatically.

J. Baltrušaitis-Baltrušaitis concludes:

We plan that after the completion of this investment project, we will be able to increase the production volume of Klaipėdos Baldai by about a quarter. However, we could not achieve this goal without a talented team of professionals, which we are working to strengthen. We particularly invite employees to join us as machine operators, electricians-automation technicians, and technicians-mechanics, for whom we offer a competitive salary, additional allowances, training and career opportunities not only in Lithuania but also in the new SBA facility in the USA.

Currently, Klaipėdos Baldai employs around 580 people. In 2023, the company's sales revenue reached EUR 99 million. All of its production is exported abroad.