Citus projects: the nearly completed Nemunas by CITUS complex opens its second phase to buyers, offering a refined aparthotel model and motifs inspired by M. K. Čiurlionis’s art

This summer, as events dedicated to Druskininkai – this year’s Lithuanian Capital of Culture – and the 150th anniversary of Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis’s birth gather momentum, the opening of Nemunas by CITUS is also planned. The completion of the second phase of construction and interior finishing is scheduled for February 2026.

The project’s second phase will also offer 1–4 room flats ranging from 18.5 to 94 sqm, with a total floor area of 7,335 sqm. On the 10th floor, purchasers will be offered large private terraces with an exclusive view of the resort’s skyline. The price per sqm will range from EUR 2,100 to EUR 3,500.

The complex also includes 20–30 business spaces, including over 700 sqm for the Spa centre, 350 sqm for the restaurant (in Phase I), and three rooftop spaces. The commercial space in Phase II is 1,062 sqm, in Phase I it is almost 780 sqm; the rooftop space in both phases is over 800 sqm.

Adjacent to the building is a car park where buyers can purchase a designated, or more affordable non-designated, parking space.

Šarūnas Tarutis, the Investment Director of Citus:

The majority of the clients of Nemunas by CITUS, as much as 94%, are looking for an investment opportunity and are planning to rent the purchased flats permanently or episodically (i.e. acquired both for their recreation and for rent), which is why the functional and flexible concept of an aparthotel implemented in the complex creates additional value for them.

According to him, Nemunas by CITUS also pays tribute to the composer and painter Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, who grew up and spent the last years of his life in Druskininkai. All residents and resort guests will be welcomed by four unique mosaics – three based on Čiurlionis’s paintings and one on his photographic portrait – which posed a technical challenge to create. These artworks will be displayed at specific locations throughout the complex.

In the whole complex, the external building works are virtually complete, while the remaining works are also nearing completion, with a special focus on the interior spaces. Phase II clients will be greeted by the completed façades, engineering systems, an authentic central (and one side) staircase, and the renovated Phase I corridors. The courtyard and park areas are currently under construction, as well as the landscaping and decoration of the shared lounge and reception areas, which will be truly spectacular, with a fireplace and a piano playing work by Čiurlionis. Some of these spaces will also feature motifs from the work of the genius artist, giving the interior a unique and artistic value.

Tarutis adds detail:

During the full reconstruction of the time-tested and resilient structure of the legendary Nemunas sanatorium, new, modern engineering systems were integrated, high-quality façades adorned with artworks were added, and new apartment partitions and external walls were installed as well as lifts and bespoke interior designs. The path of conversion made it possible to save a great deal of time and vast quantities of materials and reduce the carbon dioxide emitted during their production, while still achieving an ‘A’ energy class rating and a high level of everyday comfort for future guests of Nemunas by CITUS.

Nemunas by CITUS will feature communal spaces for both residents and their guests. Rooftop terraces are being finalised, complete with a 20-metre-long, 3-metre-wide pool, a jacuzzi, saunas and a terrace offering panoramic views of the city’s greenery. Additional rooftop amenities include a ‘beach’ bar and an outdoor cinema, while the ground floor will house a children’s play area and a shared kitchenette. A co-working zone, four conference rooms and other spaces for comfortable leisure or workstations will also be provided.

The management model will ensure quality and comfort

Šarūnas Tarutis explains that Nemunas by CITUS’s uniqueness stems from several innovative solutions implemented with partners. For a project encompassing over 370 flats, Citus is developing a centralised rental management model to ensure service quality and guest flow. According to him, this idea was inspired by best practices from similar resorts in the Swiss Alps and by listening to clients who want a reliable and flexible rental process:

Nemunas by CITUS will operate as an aparthotel – a blend of flats and hotel services – where a rental management company will take care of guest acquisition, marketing, rental operations, pricing, flat maintenance and customer service. It will ensure guests receive high-quality services such as cleanliness, toiletries and 24/7 concierge support. The building manager will handle everything – from renting out the units to ensuring service quality – to satisfy the holidaymaker and the property owner. Essentially, the owner won’t need to worry about a thing.

One of the building manager’s key responsibilities will be increasing rental income. To achieve this, they will collaborate with tourism and travel agencies, and various groups and teams to help ensure high occupancy rates.

Tarutis elaborates further:

People come to the Snow Arena to train because Druskininkai has the biggest training centre for athletes, and there are various conferences. The Culture and Congress Palace is being built next to Nemunas by CITUS, where more than 200 events a year are planned and where participants will be offered comfortable accommodation.

A seamless vision for the interior

The aim is for Nemunas by CITUS to implement a cohesive, distinctive and unique concept for an attractive holiday property. To achieve this, Citus created an interior assistance service by listening to the preferences of existing clients. They prepared three interior concepts with different design projects for clients, based on which three show flats were set up within the complex.

Tarutis:

We strive to maintain a cohesive style across all project spaces to meet the expectations of future guests. We also organise bulk purchasing to ensure consistent quality and the best prices. Above all, this is the project’s interior vision: unique and inspired by Čiurlionis’s art. Our design team created three meticulously crafted interior concepts: the Scandinavian style ‘Friendship’ (Bičiulystė), the Japandi-style ‘Creation of the World’ (Pasaulio sutvėrimas), and the modern style ‘Night’ (Naktis). Each can be tailored for personal leisure with luxurious solutions or optimised for rental.

Detailed technical plans have been prepared for all interiors covering layouts, lighting, plumbing, furniture and accessories. Attractive pricing has been negotiated with suppliers and fit-out partners, ensuring high-quality, durable and visually distinctive solutions.

Tarutis:

Our specialists will provide guidance at every step, leaving owners only to make final decisions and enjoy the results. The project stands out for its flexibility and well-thought-out spatial planning, allowing flats to be adapted for personal leisure or investment. With its developed service system and steady tourist flow, the aparthotel model ensures a return on investment.

The building was designed by the architectural studio Archas (Gintaras Čepurna, Tomas Kuleša, Neringa Sobeščiukaitė, Mantas Navalinskas, Mantas Bučiūnas, Laura Miklaševičiūtė), with interiors crafted by designers Marius Morozovas and Erika Valiukaitė.

Nemunas by CITUS – more than an investment

Nemunas by CITUS offers leisure or rental opportunities and a comprehensive service package for those planning to purchase flats, ensuring investment returns and convenience. The project combines modern living conditions, a developed service infrastructure and the city’s cultural identity.

Tarutis:

Our goal is to provide the opportunity to live in or invest in flats that not only feature unique architecture and amenities but also become part of Druskininkai’s cultural ecosystem. The nearby Culture and Congress Palace will be a significant draw, boosting tourism and long-term investment returns. Nemunas by CITUS is a modern leisure and investment project where innovation, culture and comfort converge.

The majority of Nemunas by CITUS clients are buyers from the capital, with 15% from Kaunas, 5% from Klaipėda and the remainder from other regions of Lithuania, and Lithuanians abroad. Tarutis notes that first-phase sales have helped shape a client profile.

He notes:

Clients are diverse: families with children, older couples who enjoy wellness treatments, and investors. There are also people working remotely who seek a peaceful, inspiring environment for work, which the apartments and co-working spaces are perfectly suited for.

Nemunas by CITUS offers high-class flats with an iconic rooftop, a pool, cultural integrations and a unique management system ensuring seamless investment and leisure.

Better than at the seaside? Perhaps surprisingly – yes

Druskininkai is one of Lithuania’s most popular resorts, second only to Palanga in tourist numbers. In 2019, it even became the country’s most visited resort. Its natural beauty and high-quality wellness and leisure services create a unique experience for locals and visitors across Lithuania and abroad. A key advantage of Druskininkai is its lower seasonal occupancy fluctuations compared to the seaside.

Tarutis concludes with some calculations:

Paradoxically, despite high visitor numbers, the availability of short-term rentals in Druskininkai remains significantly lower than in Palanga. As a result, properties here generate faster investment returns. According to Citus analysts, a property in the capital takes about 20 years to pay back, with a rental yield of 4–5%. In Palanga, larger properties over 80 sqm take nearly 15 years to pay back, with a rental yield of just 7% for most units. In Druskininkai, properties pay back within 12 years at the latest, with 9–12% yields. Thus, Druskininkai is the ideal location for an investment property project.

Today, Druskininkai is a haven for wellness and nature and a cultural hub, hosting numerous events in 2025 dedicated to Čiurlionis’s legacy, further solidifying its status as a unique cultural destination.