SBA Urban group company has successfully issued a EUR 1.5 million bond tranche for the Nemunaičiai project

More than 40% of the housing units are already reserved

„Investors appreciated the attractive risk-return ratio and the project's strong performance. More than 40% of flats were reserved within six months of construction. A total of 305 investors purchased the bonds, with an average investment of EUR 4,918. In the near future, we plan to introduce more investment opportunities in other projects being developed in the Nemunaičiai district“, – says Kasparas Juška, Head of Investments at SBA Urban.

The EUR 1.5 million issue was placed in a single tranche via the BeMyBond platform. The bond bears interest at 7.25% annually, is payable every six months, and has a two-year term. Although the placement was scheduled for April 15th to 24th, the bond issue was oversubscribed within four days.

„Investors are returning to the domestic market amid instability in the capital markets, particularly towards fixed-income instruments such as bonds. Pasaka bonds not only met these criteria but were also offered by a developer with an excellent reputation and aimed at financing one of the most attractive real estate projects currently on the market“, – says Indrė Dargytė, Head of the BeMyBond bond platform.

According to K. Juška, SBA group companies have already issued almost EUR 25 million in bonds in five tranches for 2023–2025. It has enabled the successful implementation of expansion projects and diversification of funding sources. Over EUR 2 million of interest has been paid to investors during this period.

Pasaka project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2026

SBA Urban is developing the Nemunaičiai development with TABA Invest, an investment company owned by the family of Tautvydas Barštys. Pasaka is an A++ energy class, a 7-storey project with the first two floors dedicated to commercial and medical activities.

The project comprises 90 units ranging from 28 to 80 sqm, which can be combined into larger living spaces of up to 160 sqm. It will also provide more than 800 sqm of commercial space for rent, including a medical centre, a catering facility, and other businesses serving residents and office employees.

A complex second-floor prestressed monolithic reinforced concrete slab is being completed in Pasaka, allowing the flats to appear as if suspended in the air at the Nemunas River. At the same time, work is underway to install the electricity supply and the heating pipeline. Construction is in full swing across the development site—three buildings are being erected simultaneously.