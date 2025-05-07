SBA offers Lithuanian furniture manufacturing employees careers in the US

Career opportunity in the US – no intermediaries

SBA Home North Carolina, a factory located on the east coast of the United States in North Carolina, is offering careers to furniture manufacturing technologists, operators, and electricians/automation engineers with experience in Lithuania.

Samanta Garbenčienė, HR Director at SBA Home North Carolina:

Lithuanian furniture manufacturing specialists are highly skilled, so we believe they will gain international experience and share it with local employees. Our goal at this stage is to offer careers in the US to 20 talented Lithuanians, who would sign permanent employment contracts, with SBA taking care of not only work visas.

According to her, specialists from Lithuania will be offered an attractive salary by US market standards, ranging from EUR 3,000 to EUR 3,800 per month net, depending on the position, experience, and qualifications. Performance-based bonuses are also planned. The employer will cover the cost of flights to the US. Additionally, first year employees will be provided with free accommodation, health insurance, transport to work, and other benefits. Candidate selection and job interviews take place in Lithuania. SBA offers career opportunities in the USA directly, not through an intermediary. All SBA job offers in the USA can be found here: https://bit.ly/4ja0PCy

Garbenčienė:

Those who do not have the necessary qualifications are allowed to acquire them at the SBA group's furniture manufacturing companies in Lithuania. At the same time, those who wish to improve their English language skills are compensated for English language courses. One of the most significant career advantages of working for SBA Home North Carolina in the US is the guaranteed opportunity to return to Lithuania and continue your career at SBA group companies.

International experience – benefits for employees

According to the job advertisement portal CVbankas.lt, Lithuanian employers highly value candidates with international experience.

Živilė Koncevičienė, Head of CVbankas.lt, says:

Job offers abroad usually attract a lot of interest from candidates. Candidates value not only the financial aspects of this opportunity but also the chance to gain valuable experience, improve their foreign language skills, and broaden their horizons. When deciding to return and re-enter the Lithuanian labour market, experience working abroad often increases a candidate's competitiveness.

She notes that the SBA's offer to pursue a career in the US is unique:

First, it stands out from other job advertisements abroad because the employer has many years of experience and is already well known in the Lithuanian labour market. In addition, the ad offers a much more attractive package of additional benefits, which is particularly relevant for candidates looking for work abroad and helps to attract talented people with the right qualifications.

Lithuania's most significant investment in the US

The SBA group is investing USD 70 million in its first furniture factory in the United States. This is the largest investment ever made by a Lithuanian company in the US. Approximately half of the planned amount has been invested, and about one-third of the equipment has been installed. Production at the plant is scheduled to start at the end of this year, and once the project is fully implemented, it will employ about 250 people. All production will be supplied to the US market. It is planned that SBA Home North Carolina will produce over 2 million units of furniture per year. In 2026, sales should reach approximately USD 40 million.