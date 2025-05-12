Head of Kauno Baldai is changing

„The furniture sector has faced numerous economic and geopolitical challenges in recent years, with signs of recovery in demand on the European market only beginning to emerge. In this context, remaining flexible and strategically prepared for growth is important. We are grateful to Tomas for his contribution to the company's development, growth, and efforts to maintain Kauno Baldai market competitiveness.“– says E. Valentinavičius.

Tomas Mauricas has been managing Kaunas Baldai since 2016.

Kauno Baldai sold EUR 27.6 million of products in 2024, 6% more than in 2023, when sales amounted to EUR 26 million. In recent years, Kauno Baldai has consistently increased the number of its retail outlets, and as a result, it plans to sell approximately 30% more products this year.

The company exports most of its products abroad, and this year the fastest growth is expected in Germany, where sales are projected to increase by at least 20%. Similar trends are anticipated in the Norwegian market.