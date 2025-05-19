Not just closures: three new restaurants opened at Urban HUB Vilnius

For new restaurants – location and market research

Kristina Tamošaitienė, Leasing Project Manager at SBA Urban, the company behind Urban HUB:

While developing and seeking businesses for the Urban HUB Vilnius project, we consistently hear from residents and the local community about the need for new cafés and restaurants in this part of the city. There's a lack of spaces nearby where families and friends can spend time in a familiar environment without travelling to the city centre. That's why we hope the new restaurants opening simultaneously will be welcomed by the local community and those working there.

Express Pizza and Crisperia restaurants opened their doors on 7 May at Ožiarūčių str. 3, occupying a total area of 140 sqm, while Sushi Sushi welcomed its customers from 9 May in a 55 sqm space.

Jolita Šalčiūnienė, Director of Express Pizza and Crisperia restaurants in the Vilnius region:

When searching for locations for our new restaurants, we evaluate demographic and social data to ensure that we meet the needs of those who live and work here. We also assess the competitive environment by analysing how many similar businesses are in the surrounding area. In Avižieniai, one of the fastest-growing districts of Vilnius, there are only a few such spaces, so we believe that the community will discover and love the new restaurant.

She adds that Urban HUB Vilnius chose the premises after a long search. One of the main criteria was the functionality, aesthetics, and flexibility of the premises so that customers and employees would feel comfortable in the new restaurants and that there would be future growth opportunities.

Tomas Kibiška, Director of Sushi Sushi restaurants, adds:

When expanding our restaurant chain, we always choose locations close to our current and potential clients. We conduct market research to understand better where a restaurant has the best chance of integrating into the community and becoming part of it. So, after evaluating Urban HUB Vilnius, we had no doubts about the location's potential.

He says planning and neighbourhood are essential when looking for new restaurant spaces. The most important thing is that customers who come for a bite to eat find a place to eat and other facilities that meet their needs, such as shops, specialised services, sports and leisure facilities. The Sushi Sushi team found all this in the SBA project in Avižieniai.

The sixth Sushi Sushi restaurant will offer customers a 'Sushi pick & mix' concept in its newest premises, allowing people to try different flavours of rolls, one piece at a time. Meanwhile, Express Pizza will open its 26th restaurant in Vilnius, and Crisperia will open its 18th restaurant, offering fast but high-quality food.