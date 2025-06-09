Darnu Group generated EUR 50.8 million in revenue last year and expanded its asset portfolio

Last year, the company paid EUR 15.88 million in taxes and contributed more than EUR 250,000 to various social responsibility projects and programmes.

The company's revenue decreased by 48% compared to 2023.

„The decline in revenue was driven by the cyclical nature of real estate projects, which is typical for the sector, and, unfortunately, also resulted from bureaucratic delays that prevented some projects from starting on time. Nevertheless, despite the decline in revenue last year, the asset portfolio managed by our group of companies grew significantly – by nearly EUR 27 million,“ says Sigita Survilaitė, CEO of Darnu Group.

According to her, the main financial income last year came from objects that generate a steady flow of people – such as managed business centres, contract projects, hotels, and sports facilities – as well as from the completed Paupys and Vilnius Business Park developments.

The company’s profitability rose by 21% last year, reaching EUR 6.8 million in pre-tax profit, driven by a diversified and well-balanced portfolio of investment and people-flow real estate assets.

In 2024, Darnu Group generated EUR 37.7 million in revenue from its real estate activities. The hotels and restaurants managed by the company saw moderate growth, generating EUR 6.5 million in revenue – 3% more than the previous year. The Group's sports companies generated 10% more revenue last year, reaching EUR 6.6 million. Darnu Group owns the Urbihop and Artagonist hotels, Hedonistas boutique apartments, SEB Arena tennis centre, which is one of the largest in Europe, RE.FORMATAS gyms and Paupio Turgus food court.

The Group’s assets under management grew significantly in 2024, reaching EUR 358.5 million at the end of the year, an increase of EUR 26.9 million compared to 2023.

Last year, the company launched several major projects: it began constructing the Sakai residential area on the banks of the Neris River, which became the most popular project in the capital at the start of this year, started developing the Rimi Lietuva logistics centre near Elektrėnai, opened Hedonistas boutique apartments for long-term rent in Paupys and completed the second commercial warehouse complex, Vilniaus Verslo Parkas (Vilnius Business Park), located on Gariūnų Street in the capital.

Darnu Group currently manages several properties and facilities, including the Paupio Verslo Namai (Paupys Business House) and Paupio Darboteka (Paupys Co-Working Hub) business centres, office and commercial premises in the Verslo Trikampis (Business Triangle) complex, Vilniaus Verslo Parkas (Vilnius Business Park) commercial warehouse complexes, Paupio Turgus (Paupys Food Court), Urbihop and Artagonist hotels, SEB Arena, which is one of the largest tennis centres in Europe, and RE.FORMATAS sports clubs.

The Group had 264 employees at the end of 2024.

In 2025, the company plans to invest EUR 94 million, with a significant portion – EUR 39 million – allocated to the construction of the Sakai project. The company also plans to invest an additional EUR 9 million this year in Launagiai, a new 71-hectare district in the southern part of Vilnius.

A further significant investment of EUR 41 million will be directed toward the construction of Rimi Lietuva’s main logistics centre near Elektrėnai. The remaining EUR 5 million will be invested by Darnu Group in the acquisition of new plots for future projects in the capital.

The Company’s financial statements for 2024 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB.