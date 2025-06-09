Inion Software Records 48% Revenue Growth and Expands Across Europe

This follows a record-breaking 2024, when the company achieved EUR 1.2 million in sales. Inion Software expects to exceed that figure in 2025 as demand for European-made digital energy solutions continues to rise.

„This was one of our strongest quarters yet,“ said Dr. Šarūnas Stanaitis, CEO of Inion Software. „More and more energy producers and users are turning to smart, secure, and AI-based platforms to manage energy flow, optimize storage, and make informed trading decisions.“

AI-Based Tools for Smart Energy Storage

According to Dr. Stanaitis, the company’s growth is driven by three key factors:

● Rising demand for advanced digital tools that collect, process, and display data from solar and wind power systems;

● A growing market for smart batteries and storage systems;

● Increased focus on cybersecurity in energy infrastructure.

Inion Software’s platform uses artificial intelligence and real-time analytics to optimize battery charging cycles, electricity sales timing, and system performance, helping clients maximize their return on investment.

„Our systems not only provide security and transparency but also deliver clear financial results,“ said Dr. Stanaitis.

Strong Market Outlook Fuels Ambition

The company’s confidence is reinforced by positive global trends. According to the Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025–2029, published by SolarPower Europe in May 2025, global solar energy installations are expected to grow by 10% in 2025 and 12% in 2026 under the baseline scenario.

„The renewable energy sector remains one of the most dynamic worldwide,“ noted Dr. Stanaitis. „We will continue investing in existing products and launching new solutions tailored to the evolving needs of this market.“

European Expansion in Progress

Inion Software’s management systems are already used in large-scale renewable projects. A notable recent example is the Švyturys-Utenos Alus brewery, where the company completed Phase II of a solar power and energy storage project, featuring Lithuania’s most extensive battery storage system, fully managed by Inion Software’s platform.

Following this domestic success, the company is actively expanding internationally. In 2024, Inion Software entered the Italian market, launching cooperation with local partners and introducing energy storage solutions with integrated control systems.

„Italy is just the beginning,“ added Dr. Stanaitis. „We are now exploring opportunities in other EU countries.“