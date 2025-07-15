SBA Urban selects architectural concept for the next stage of Nemunaičiai development: collaboration with five architectural studios ahead

One district will be designed by five teams of architects

The architectural competition was held in two stages. In the first, SBA Urban received proposals from 15 architectural studios worldwide. In the second stage, SBA selected the five teams of architects with the most experience and the most innovative ideas. Among them were Aketuri and Arches from Lithuania, Barcode from the Netherlands, who consulted with Archispektras and MVRDV from the Netherlands, who also submitted their concept with the Lithuanian studio G. Natkevičius, and finally, the winners, SHL, who developed their idea together with A. Kančo architects.

"We are setting the highest standards of quality and aesthetics for ourselves and our partners in the entire district. An architectural competition of this scale is probably one of the largest in recent years. Not only has it put Kaunas back on the international architectural scene as a vibrant city that is not afraid of innovative and bold ideas, but it has also given us ideas that we will implement in Nemunaičiai. The task is complex. We need to plan over 60,000 sqm of space for living, working, and leisure on a 3-hectare site," says Andrius Mikalauskas, Director of Urban LIVE, the company developing Nemunaičiai.

According to him, it was precisely because of the project's large scale that the SBA team decided to develop the district in cooperation with various architectural studios from around the world. SHL and A. Kančo's studio teams will work on one plot, Aketuri on another, and MVRDV and G. Natkevičius' teams on the third.

"We made this decision to ensure that the architecture and solutions in Nemunaičiai would differ from one another; each quarter would have its essence and feel, but at the same time, would be in harmony with and reflect the latest and most advanced architectural trends created by internationally recognised architects," states A. Mikalauskas.

The winners of the three prizes stood out not only for their aesthetic solutions but also for their ability to offer a realistic urban solution that complements the character of Kaunas. The height of both these and the subsequent stages was also chosen deliberately – a 30-meter solution was selected to create a stepped urban composition and preserve the views opening up to the slopes of Aleksotas.

He also emphasises that this architectural concept is only the beginning. Specific solutions, architectural details, and even the facades will change as they are developed with different international teams of architects.

Seeking to connect the historic city centre with the left bank of Nemunas River

For more than a decade, Kaunas has been investing in the conversion of the left bank of the Nemunas River, seeking to connect the historic city centre with this long-unused area.

"The development of this project is one of the most significant steps in implementing this vision. Long-standing plans are finally becoming a reality, and the area is becoming part of a modern, sustainable, and vibrant city centre. The project aims to make the quarter not only aesthetically appealing but also lively, with welcoming streets that are appealing to pedestrians, high-quality green spaces, and compact squares. Perimeter development will help to separate public and private spaces, while architectural diversity will create the impression of a naturally growing city," claims Gediminas Barčauskas, Chief Architect of Kaunas.

The new centre of Kaunas by 2031

The first two stages are already being implemented in Nemunaičiai on a 3-hectare site, and the new development stage will cover approximately the same area – 3 hectares. More than 60,000 sqm of total floor space is planned for the site. The most significant part is intended for residential use (approximately 25,000 sqm), with space also allocated for administrative purposes (approximately 15,000 sqm) and commercial purposes (approximately 8,500 sqm). The remainder will be used for other purposes, such as car storage facilities.

"The project is based on a clear principle: residential buildings are planned closer to the river, while administrative buildings are located near H. and O. Minkovskių streets. Commercial spaces are planned for the first floors of the buildings to ensure an active street perimeter and promote the vitality of public spaces," says A. Mikalauskas.

The development of the quarter will be carried out in stages. The design of the third stage is planned for 2025–2026. Construction is scheduled to begin no earlier than 2027, and the development of the entire 6-hectare area is expected to be completed by 2031.