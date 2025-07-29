World‑class architects to continue the development of the Nemunaičiai quarter, Kaunas

SHL is renowned for a range of large-scale transformation projects, including the world’s tallest wooden tower Rocket & Tigerli in Switzerland, and the urban waterfront development Commonwealth Pier in Boston. In the Nemunaičiai quarter, they will collaborate with the Kaunas-based A. Kančo studio architects’ team, known for designing the Kaunas Dock.

„The new city centre taking shape on the left bank of the Nemunas is a unique opportunity for Kaunas to create a modern, vibrant and community‑oriented part of the city. By engaging internationally acclaimed architects, we aim for Nemunaičiai to be not only innovative and visually appealing, but also to blend organically into the urban fabric and enrich Kaunas’ spirit. By creating people‑friendly spaces – from green courtyards to pedestrian promenades – we foster a sense of community and restore the city’s connection to the riverbank“, says Ernesta Railė, Head of Real Estate Development at SBA Urban.

International concept inspired by the Kaunas landscape and history

The Schmidt Hammer Lassen (SHL) team of architects emphasise that the project is inherently contextual, drawing inspiration from the landscape, topography and cultural history of Kaunas.

„Although Kaunas has gradually drifted from these traditional ties with rivers, the Nemunaičiai quarter presents an opportunity to revive the city’s relationship with the waterways and develop unique architecture inspired by the prosperous community that once thrived along the waterfront“, states Rene Nedergaard, Partner at SHL in Copenhagen.

SHL is a Scandinavian architectural firm with over 25 years of experience and numerous awards, known for its innovative and sustainable approach to urban planning and mixed-use developments. The partnership with A. Kančo studio architects help to ensure that the architecture created not only meets the highest international standards, but also fits in with the local context.

Exceptional focus on public space

SHL will design two residential complexes in the Nemunaičiai quarter, with a total of around 220 apartments planned. The buildings will reach up to 30 metres in height – a deliberate choice. The gradually rising silhouette creates a harmonious urban composition, preserving the panoramic view of the Aleksotas hill slopes.

When designing taller buildings, SHL architects carefully model their layout to ensure optimal sunlight exposure for both living spaces and courtyards and squares throughout the day. The buildings are designed with terraces and setbacks to prevent them from blocking each other – the urban plan of the quarter is shaped by sunlight. Such solutions help transform the newly created area into a vibrant part of the city, while maintaining a human-scale environment.

Every public space in this project has been designed with people in mind – from welcoming pedestrian streets to courtyards and squares of various sizes, tailored to community life. The quarter will not only be aesthetically appealing, but also lively – architectural solutions encourage people to meet, socialise and create a strong, long-lasting community. The perimeter layout of the buildings will separate public and private spaces, while the architectural diversity will create the impression of a naturally formed part of the city.

The entire Nemunaičiai quarter will be carried out in three stages. The first stage of design is scheduled for 2025–2026. Construction will begin no earlier than 2027, and the whole six‑hectare neighbourhood is expected to be completed by 2031.