Storms, hundreds of thousands of visitors and climate changes – how do we preserve the Dutchman’s Cap?

To ensure that the Dutchman’s Cap remains stable for as long as possible, various habitat management works are carried out here every year: erosion spots are covered with branches, the most heavily trampled areas are overlaid with a gravel-clay mixture, and the existing wooden paths and viewing platform are repaired. These measures help to prevent damage but due to the large number of visitors, they need to be repeated annually.

This year, the business community is also joining in the efforts to maintain the Dutchman’s Cap. For the fifth year in a row, on the first Saturday of October, the SBA group, together with the Seaside Regional Park, is organising the largest dune reinforcement initiative, ‘The Dunes Need You!’, which this year is focusing on one of the most problematic areas of the Lithuanian coast – the Dutchman’s Cap cliff. Darius Nicius, Director of the Administration of Lithuania Minor Protected Areas, explains more:

Every autumn, the maintenance works carried out on the Dutchman’s Cap cliff help to preserve the natural landscape, ensure the safety of visitors and allow the number of visitors to remain undiminished. Without such upkeep, sandy gullies would form – unhealed ‘wounds’ in nature that would endanger both the ecosystem and people. This most visited natural heritage site in the country is a true jewel of Lithuania, so it is heartening that numerous volunteers actively contribute to its care.

During the initiative organised on 4 October, it is planned to reinforce the eroded areas of the upper Dutchman’s Cap embankment with a mixture of clay and gravel, and to restore the black soil cover around the trees. Such work not only stabilises the slope but also strengthens the tree root system, which protects the forest cover from further erosion and, at the same time, improves the conditions for visiting the Dutchman’s Cap cliff. This reduces the negative impact of humans on the natural environment. Gabija Rakauskaitė, SBA Volunteer Initiatives Coordinator:

Over four years of the SBA volunteer wave, together with the Seaside Regional Park, we have brought together more than 1,000 volunteers and just last year, over 500 people joined the initiative. During this time, we have reinforced around 10 kilometres of dunes, and this year we will roll up our sleeves and contribute to strengthening Dutchman’s Cap, so that we can continue to enjoy its vitality and the unique views it offers for years to come.

This year, with the help of volunteers, approximately 500 m² of eroding cliff terrace area will be reinforced using up to 100 tonnes of a gravel-clay mixture and black soil, and over 200 m² of branch formwork will be installed in erosion-prone areas.

Not only are volunteers from SBA companies invited to participate in this traditional initiative, but also the entire coastal community – schools, universities, residents and coastal neighbours.

The organisers of the Volunteer Wave invite participants to gather at the Seaside Regional Park Visitor Centre after the cleanup, where volunteers will be treated to tea, snacks and a musical programme. Performers Karolis Rupkus and Domas Ročka will share their music with the audience.

Those wishing to participate in the initiative are invited to register at: https://fb.me/e/aAiL9B8OW