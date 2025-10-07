Record-breaking coastal clean-up: over 700 volunteers reinforced the Dutchman’s Cap cliff

100 tons of gravel, 200 m² of formwork, 500 m² of landscaped area

On Saturday, 4 October, a wave of volunteers arrived to help reinforce over 500 m² of eroding cliff terrace area. Some volunteers installed approximately 200 m² of branch formwork, while others filled pits with a mixture of 100 tons of gravel, clay and black soil, levelling the surface of the cliff. A lot of work was also done around the wooden paths leading to the observation deck to make it safer for visitors.

Darius Nicius, Director of the Administration of Lithuania Minor Protected Areas:

I am very pleased that so many people have come together today to volunteer, which not only contributes significantly to the more effective implementation of nature management work, but also helps to preserve the greatest natural assets of our region.

According to him, the Administration of Lithuania Minor Protected Areas prepares the Dutchman’s Cap for the new visitor season every year and reinforces several hundred square metres of the eroding cliff terrace area. Hiring private contractors to carry out restoration work on one of the most popular natural heritage sites would cost around EUR 15,000–20,000 per year, so the help of volunteers is greatly appreciated.

Jurgita Radzevičė, Chief Executive Officer of SBA Home:

Today, there was a special spirit of togetherness at Dutchman’s Cap – more than 700 volunteers devoted their time to doing good deeds. It’s inspiring to see that the initiative organised by SBA – together with the Seaside Regional Park – is growing every year, along with a conscious community of people who not only enjoy the beauty of the coast but also wish to preserve it for future visitors.

After the work was done, volunteers were invited to gather at the Seaside Regional Park Visitor Centre, where hot tea and broth, delicious snacks and traditional kibinai awaited them. During the break, a warm and friendly atmosphere was created by musicians Karolis Rupkus and Domas Ročka, who shared their music with the crowd. Those who wished could also visit the Visitor Centre’s exhibitions, learn more about its activities and explore the surrounding area.

Four years of work and thousands of hours of dedicated voluntary service

The dune conservation initiative, ‘The Dunes Need You!’, was launched in 2021 as part of SBA’s volunteer wave, which brings together employees of SBA Group companies and local communities to engage in good deeds and explore new forms of volunteering.

According to Jurgita Radzevičė, over a period of just over four years, the SBA volunteer wave initiative has brought together more than 5,500 volunteers from SBA Group companies and local communities, who have taken part in over 200 initiatives and dedicated more than 22,000 hours to good causes.